El Dorado County vacation home rental changes take effect

Changes to El Dorado County’s ordinance for vacation home rentals are now in effect.

Supervisors approved the updated rules in early June. The changes include increased fines and new quiet hours during which guests are not allowed, among other measures.

The new ordinance also changes the way the county conducts the permitting, inspections, compliance and enforcement of VHRs.

Prior to July 6, the county’s Treasure-Tax Collector was the entity responsible for permitting VHRs in the Lake Tahoe Basin and licensing VHRs in the rest of the unincorporated parts of the county, monitoring compliance, collecting Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), investigating alleged violations, and assessing penalties, the county noted in a press release Friday.

At the direction of supervisors, staff will start to incrementally transfer all but the TOT collection responsibilities to a different department.

Beginning in mid-July, enforcement of the ordinance governing VHRs will transfer to the Department of Planning and Building. Compliance activities will become the responsibility of Code Enforcement. The Treasure-Tax Collector will continue to issue VHR permits and business licenses for the rest of 2018.

Early next year, the county anticipates transferring the permitting and licensing function to the Department of Planning and Building.

“With this new approach, the County hopes to offer a more streamlined process that ultimately provides residents with greater transparency, efficiency and satisfaction,” Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton said in the press release. “Between now and the end of the year, we will be making additional recommendations to the Board regarding programming, staffing and funding related to VHR and code enforcement activities as we move forward with the transition process.”

Prior to adopting the changes in June, several supervisors noted that the changes were the first step in an ongoing process to manage VHRs in the county.