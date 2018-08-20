El Dorado sheriff deputy shoots into car to free trapped bear in South Lake Tahoe (VIDEO)

An El Dorado deputy freed a trapped bear that was searching for snacks last Thursday by firing several beanbag rounds into the back of a car window, according to an Associated Press report.

Officers were called after the bear was seen rummaging through a Honda Civic in South Lake Tahoe, the report states.

In a video, the caller says the bear did not seem very happy and that it looked huge.

The deputy says that he was going to try to break out the back window. After several shots, the window breaks open and the bear romps out and into the woods.