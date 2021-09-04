Elder Group among top California small teams

Alison Elder, a real estate advisor and partner of Corcoran Global Living and the founder of Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate, recently added two new honors to her ever-growing list of accolades. Elder and her firm are among the top real estate teams regionally, and have ranked among the best 100 in the state.

REALTrends’ 2021 market analysis for California listed Elder Group among the top 1.3% of agents in the country. Elder’s team placed 22 out of the top 100 in transaction sides at 136 total and was number 66 in transaction volume at $115,222,043. Real estate agents are ranked as individual, medium, large or mega teams and are judged against industry professionals nationwide.

“This award is a welcomed reminder of the excellent work we do and I’m so appreciative each time our team earns an honor as reputable as this,” Elder said. “It confirms that we are tracking along with the goals we’ve set for our unique business and the standard of client satisfaction we uphold for our community. Awards are always humbling but the underlying message is of our team’s integrity and track record with yet another year of jobs well-done. That is the best possible praise we can receive.”

Each year since 1987, REALTrends analyzes market data and compiles a list of the country’s top real estate professionals in an array of industry categories. Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate is a repeat-winner, and has placed among California’s finest agents for the last six years.

Since 2009, Elder has transacted nearly $1,000,000,000 in real estate volume with more than 1,000 transactions throughout the Truckee-Tahoe region.