Election 2020: See Nevada County results here
Polls in Nevada County close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. The first results should be released shortly afterward. Keep checking this space for updates.
Town of Truckee Town Council, Full Term, Two will be seated
- Dow Costa:
- Marcy Dolan:
- John “Jack” Forbes:
- Frank J. Bernhard:
- Courtney Henderson:
- Lindsay S. Romack:
- Nicholas J. Sielchan:
Town of Truckee Town Council, Short Term, One will be seated
- Carla Embertson:
- Jan Zabriskie:
Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Full Term, Three will be seated
- Ken Aronson:
- David Diamond:
- Leigh Golden:
- Teresa O’Dette:
- Rick Stephens:
Measure K — whether to adopt a 2% increase in the town’s transient occupancy tax
Yes:
No:
Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Full Term, Three will be seated
- Joseph R Aguera:
- Jeff Bender:
- Bob Ellis:
- Kim Harris:
- Cathy Stewart:
Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District, Full Term, Two will be seated
- Jason Hansford:
- Lori Marquette:
- Mark Tanner:
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User