Election 2020: See Nevada County results here

Polls in Nevada County close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. The first results should be released shortly afterward. Keep checking this space for updates.

Town of Truckee Town Council, Full Term, Two will be seated

Dow Costa:

Marcy Dolan:

John “Jack” Forbes:

Frank J. Bernhard:

Courtney Henderson:

Lindsay S. Romack:

Nicholas J. Sielchan:

Town of Truckee Town Council, Short Term, One will be seated

Carla Embertson:

Jan Zabriskie:

Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Full Term, Three will be seated

Ken Aronson:

David Diamond:

Leigh Golden:

Teresa O’Dette:

Rick Stephens:

Measure K — whether to adopt a 2% increase in the town’s transient occupancy tax

Yes:

No:

Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Full Term, Three will be seated

Joseph R Aguera:

Jeff Bender:

Bob Ellis:

Kim Harris:

Cathy Stewart:

Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District, Full Term, Two will be seated