Election 2022: Incumbents in front for council; Hetherington, Rohlf lead in airport board race

Voters had to travel through snow to cast their vote at Truckee Town Hall.

Provided / Joey Griffo

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Voters on Election Day battled the snow to cast their votes and preliminary results have three incumbents holding onto their Town Council seats.

More than 8,000 votes were cast in the council election. Anna Klovstad has 30% of the vote (2,444), Jan Zabriskie has 28% (2,310) and David Polivy has 26% (2,115). Challenger Suzie Tarnay has 17% (1,359).

In the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District race, Patrick Mooney sits at 72% (2,588 votes), leading over Richard Ludke (28%, 1,000) in Area 1. In Area 4, Denyelle Nishimori has 69% (2,424) with Heather Whitney at 31% (1,097). Diane Driller leads with 70% (2,492) over Shannon Hansen (30%, 1,061) in the Area 5 race.

Results are closer in the Truckee Sanitary District race. Four candidates are vying for three seats with Jerry Gilmore at 28%, Nelson Van Gundy at 28%, Marcus Waters at 24% and Phil Fay at 20%.

Robert Barnett is currently leading with 57% of the vote for the Tahoe Forest Hospital District race.

In the Truckee Tahoe Airport District race, where two seats are up for grabs, Mary Hetherington and Kat Rohlf have early leads at 30% (1,850) and 27% (1,661), respectively. Mike Daniel (23%, 1,421) and Christopher Henderson (21%, 1,322) trail.

The votes counted so far in Nevada County (28,824) account for 39% of registered voters.