Election 2022: Incumbents lead in council race

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Voters battled the snow on Tuesday to cast their votes and results have started rolling in about 45 minutes after polls closed in Nevada County.

As of 8:40 p.m., results show all three town council incumbents holding onto their seats. More than 7,000 votes have been counted in that election. Anna Klovstad sits at 30.02%, Jan Zabriskie at 28.34%, David Polivy at 25.51% and Suzie Tarnay at 16.13%.

In the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District race, Patrick Mooney has an 50% lead over Richard Ludke in Area 1. In Area 4, Denyelle Nishimori sits at 70.35% with Heather Whitney at 29.65%. Diane Driller takes a big early lead with 71.84% over Shannon Hansen in the Area 5 race.

Results are closer in the Truckee Sanitary District race. Four candidates are vying for three seats with Jerry Gilmore at 27.81%, Nelson Van Gundy at 27.79%, Marcus Waters at 24.28% and Phil Fay at 20.12%.

Robert Barnett is currently leading at 57.08% for the Tahoe Forest Hospital District race.

In the Truckee Tahoe Airport District race, where two seats are up for grabs, Mary Hetherington and Kat Rohlf take early leads at 30.21% and 26.56%, respectively. Mike Daniel (22.01%) and Christopher Henderson (21.22%) trail.

Support for Measure V is passing at a thin margin with 50.87% of the votes in favor.

The votes counted so far in Nevada County account for 35.32% of registered voters.