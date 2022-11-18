Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead.

With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).

A little more than half of Truckee voters cast a ballot.

“My team is very excited about the preliminary election results. We all worked hard and it clearly paid off in achieving the top number of votes,” Klovstad said in an email. “All the Truckee Town Council candidates were exemplary in focusing their campaigns on their unique approaches to the issues important to Truckee.”

“I look forward to serving our community for another four years with these amazing individuals. As always, I learned so much from my time talking to community members and hearing their concerns. I plan to take this new knowledge forward and expand my advocacy to preserve Truckee’s culture and character while creating a sustainable future,” the statement continued.

In the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District race, Patrick Mooney sits at 74.1%, leading over Richard Ludke in Area 1. In Area 4, Denyelle Nishimori sits at 71.22% with Heather Whitney at 28.78. Dianna Driller leads with 71.85% over Shannon Hansen in the Area 5 race.

In the Truckee Sanitary District race. Four candidates are vying for three seats with Jerry Gilmore at 27.35%, Nelson Van Gundy is one vote behind at 27.34%, Marcus Waters at 23.92% and Phil Fay at 21.38%.

Robert Barnett is leading at 56.27% for the Tahoe Forest Hospital District race.

In the Truckee Tahoe Airport District race, where two seats are up for grabs, Mary Hetherington and Kat Rohlf hold their leads at 28.96% and 27.2%, respectively. Mike Daniel (22.66%) and Christopher Henderson (21.18%) trail.

The no votes are still leading for Measure V, with 50.96% (18,905) no and 49.04% (18,193) yes.

Nevada County elections officials could not be reached but a message on the county website said “Nevada County Elections expects to have updated results by close of business on Wednesday, Nov. 16. We will then post results regularly on Tuesdays and Fridays by close of business.”

As of Nov. 16, 51.27% of Nevada County voters cast ballots.