Election results for state Assembly District 1 race

If no one candidate receives 50% of the vote plus one vote, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to a November runoff.



UPDATE at 10:41 p.m.

Over three-quarters of the votes have been counted in the state Assembly District 1 race.

With 76.2% of precincts reporting, Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has 26,996 votes, or 39.4%. Republican Megan Dahle has 24,738 votes, or 36.1%.

Betancourt and Dahle likely will advance to a November runoff for the seat.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 11,689 votes, or 17%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 3,871 and 1,272 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 10:16 p.m.

With 73.4% of precincts reporting, it appears that a November runoff is certain between Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle.

Betancourt has 26,786 votes, or 39.4%. Dahle has 24,508 votes, or 36%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 11,635 votes, or 17.1%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 3,841 and 1,255 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 9:53 p.m.

The latest results, with 67.1% of precincts reporting:

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt: 26,402 votes, 39.8%.

Republican Megan Dahle: 24,038 votes, 36.2%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones: 10,907 votes, 16.4%.

Republican Joe Turner: 3,821 votes, 5.8%.

Republican Lane Rickard: 1,225 votes, 1.8%

UPDATE at 9:43 p.m.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle remain in the top two spots with 61.4% of precincts reporting.

Betancourt has 25,880 votes, or 40%. Dahle has 23,624 votes, or 36.5%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 10,249 votes, or 15.8%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 3,798 and 1,192 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 9:30 p.m.

With 52.7% of precincts reporting, it appears Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle are headed to a November runoff.

Betancourt has 25,327 votes, or 39.8%. Dahle has 23,181 votes, or 36.5%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 10,283 votes, or 16.2%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 3,487 and 1,290 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 9:06 p.m.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle remain in the top two spots with 44.8% of precincts reporting.

Betancourt has 24,990 votes, or 39.9%. Dahle has 22,857 votes, or 36.5%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 10,139 votes, or 16.2%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 3,424 and 1,283 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 8:58 p.m.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has kept her lead with 37.6% of precincts reporting.

Betancourt has 24,899 votes, or 39.9%. Republican Megan Dahle has 22,772 votes, or 36.5%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones is in third place with 10,061 votes, or 16.1%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 3,410 and 1,282 votes, respectively.

The results are incomplete and unofficial.

UPDATE at 8:53 p.m.

The results have slowed, so here’s a reminder about the state Assembly District 1 race.

A candidate must win 50% of the vote plus one vote to win tonight. If no one candidate can achieve that, the top two vote-getters — regardless of political party — will advance to a November runoff.

UPDATE at 8:47 p.m.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt won Nevada County with 10,155 votes, or 54.1%.

Megan Dahle came in second with 6,113 votes, or 32.6%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones won 1,260 votes, or 6.7%

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard took 1,012 and 240 votes, respectively.

These results reflect Nevada County only. Nevada County is one of nine counties that comprise state Assembly District 1.

All results are incomplete and unofficial.

UPDATE at 8:42 p.m.

With 24.5% of precincts reporting, Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has taken the lead.

Betancourt has 24,132 votes, or 40.9%. Republican Megan Dahle has 20,976 votes, or 35.5%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 9,817 votes, or 16.6%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 2,921 and 1,223 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 8:38 p.m.

With almost 22% precinct of precincts reporting, Republican Megan Dahle and Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt have become the front runners.

Dahle has 14,863 votes, or 36.9%. Betancourt has 13,977 votes, or 34.7%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 8,557 votes, or 21.2%.

Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 1,909 and 983 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 8:33 p.m.

Almost 13% of precincts in the nine-county state Assembly District 1 have results.

Republican Megan Dahle has 13,595 votes, or 36.3%. Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has 12,835 votes, or 34.2%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones as 8,386 votes, or 22.4%. Republicans Joe Turner and Lane Rickard have 1,708 and 962 votes, respectively.

UPDATE at 8:28 p.m.

Republican Megan Dahle now has the lead in the state Assembly District 1 race.

With 9.1% of precincts reporting, Dahle as 12,443 votes, or 35.4%. Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has 11,942 votes, or 33.9%.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones has 8,253 votes, or 23.5%.

The other two Republicans are trailing.

Joe Turner has 1,594 votes, or 4.5%. Lane Rickard has 945 votes, or 2.7%.

These results are incomplete and unofficial.

UPDATE at 8:21 p.m.

The first results of the state Assembly District 1 race are in.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt is leading with 3,928 votes, or 44.1%. Republican Megan Dahle is second with 3,658 votes, or 41.1%.

The three other Republicans trail Betancourt and Dahle.

Patrick Henry Jones has 591 votes, or 6.6%. Lane Rickard has 363 votes, or 4.1%. And Joe Turner has 358 votes, or 4%.

These results reflect 5.3% of precincts reporting.

POSTED at 7:18 p.m.

Check this space after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, for results in the state Assembly District 1 race.

Five candidates are running for the seat: Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, and Republicans Megan Dahle, Patrick Henry Jones, Lane Rickard and Joe Turner.

Megan Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle, who vacated the Assembly seat in June after winning a special election for the state Senate District 1 spot.