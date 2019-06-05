Election results: Kevin Kiley concedes state Senate District 1 race

Brian Dahle has won the special election for state Senate District 1.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Dahle defeated Kevin Kiley by 70,556 votes to Kiley’s 62,259, or 53.1% to 46.9%.

“Today’s election did not go our way,” Kiley states on his Facebook page. “Although some ballots remain to be counted, it’s not enough to overcome our current deficit of 53 percent to 47 percent. Congratulations to Senator-elect Brian Dahle. I wish him the best in his new position.”