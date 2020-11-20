Election update: Measure K passes

With 9,795 ballots counted out of a possible 11,356 registered voters, Measure K has been overwhelmingly approved by Truckee voters.

As of the latest election update, released by the county on Tuesday, the measure, which will increase the town’s transient occupancy tax from 10% to 12%, has received 8,018 votes in favor versus 1,469 votes against.

The results are unofficial and incomplete until certified.

Measure K’s 2% increase in transient occupancy tax is projected to provide $700,000 annually and would go toward affordable housing, preparing for wildfires and other natural disasters, along with acquiring and permanently preserving natural open spaces.

The measure was endorsed by several local businesses and organizations, including Tahoe Mountain Sports, the Truckee Fire Protection District Board, Truckee Town Council, Visit Truckee, Sierra Nevada Alliance, Sierra Business Council, and the Truckee Donner Land Trust.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.