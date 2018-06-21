Elections 2018: Nevada County gets final tallies, winners

There are no more votes that remain uncounted in Nevada County’s 2018 primary election.

Greg Diaz, the county's clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, said his office could certify the election Wednesday.

Nevada County had a 57.03 percent turnout, with 38,792 voters casting ballots.

The official tally confirmed all other local candidates' wins in their respective races.

District Attorney Cliff Newell won re-election with 17,002 votes to Glenn Jennings' 16,519 votes, or 50.72 to 49.28 percent.

"First and foremost I thank the voters who chose to grant me another term of service to this county," Newell said in a release. "My first priority and highest mandate has and always will be to the service of this community."

Jennings couldn't be reached for comment.

In the sheriff's race, sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon and sheriff's Executive Lt. Bill Smethers will advance to the November general election. Moon took 12,888 votes, and Smethers had 11,728. Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster garnered 11,317 votes.

Diaz won re-election to his office with 22,846 votes. Elise Strickler took 5,156 votes, and Mary Anne Davis, an employee of The Union, garnered 5,072 — 69.08, 15.59 and 15.34 percent, respectively.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.