Elections office adds extra staff to address printer’s error on ballots

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Elections Office has increased staffing support following the discovery of a printer’s error affecting readability on some ballots.

The error, which was identified last week, prevents voting equipment from reading some vote- by-mail ballots. Those affected will need to be rescanned, which adds more steps to the usual process.

“About 90 County staff from other departments are receiving training and assisting us so we can work through the rescanning process as quickly as possible,” said Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona. “It may take more time than usual, but I am confident that every legally cast ballot will be counted.”

To further reduce delays, Adona strongly encourages voters to submit their ballots as early as possible.

To date, a little more than 25,800 ballots of about 78,400 issued have been received. It is unclear how many are affected by the printer’s error.

Voters may submit their ballots in the mail, in drop boxes or vote in person. Two Vote Centers are open now and seven additional centers will open on a staggered schedule beginning Saturday, Nov. 2. For hours and locations, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/November5Election .

Anyone interested is welcome to observe ballot processing at the Elections Office, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Monday, Nov. 4, with extended hours on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.