Electric bike share comes to Truckee

BCycle will open the system June 29.

Provided / Montana Murphy

TRUCKEE, Calif. – BCycle, an industry leader in electric bike share operations and equipment used in communities around the country, is thrilled to bring bike share to Truckee, with full access to the system opening June 29, 2023.

The initial phase of the new Truckee BCycle system will feature 50 pedal-assist electric bikes available for checkout from and to park at 100 docks which are clustered at stations throughout Truckee.

BCycle plans to introduce more docking stations throughout the community in future riding seasons. Stations will be located from Donner Lake to the Truckee River Legacy trailhead in Glenshire.

“We are extremely excited to be launching bike share in Truckee,” said Brian Conger, BCycle’s Executive Director. “Not only will it introduce a fun recreation option for residents and visitors but will also provide a convenient and eco-friendly transportation option for local commuters.”

The electric bikes, which feature a pedal-assist motor that propels riders up to a maximum assist of 17 mph, can be found and unlocked from docking stations using the BCycle mobile app. Riders can also use the BCycle app to plan bike-safe routes to their destination and find open docks to return their bike upon completion of their environmentally friendly trip.

The bike share system is scheduled to operate yearly from May through October, weather permitting, and will pause operations during the winter months.

BCycle is committed to making Truckee a more bike-friendly community by providing safe and sustainable transportation alternatives and encouraging residents and visitors to give electric bikes a try. For more information, download the BCycle app or visit truckee.bcycle.com to learn more.