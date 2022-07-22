Elevated fire risk on Friday for Truckee-Tahoe region

A North Shore view of Lake Tahoe Friday morning from Dollar Point.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Weather officials are warning Lake Tahoe residents and visitors of elevated fire risk on Friday and there is increasing confidence in hotter temperatures next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Thursday that said gusty winds along with low relative humidity “will produce a period of elevated fire weather risk across the Sierra Front. The public is urged to remain vigilant and reduce activities that may spark new fires.”

Hot, dry and breezy conditions continue on Friday with sustained south to southwest winds in the 15-20 mph range with gusts up to 35 mph.

Friday’s high is expected to be in the mid 80s, slightly above seasonal averages but well off the record of 99 set in 1988.

The weekend will feature warm conditions with Saturday’s high in the mid-to-high 80s with Sunday a couple ticks warmer. Typical afternoon winds up to 10 mph are expected.

The high temps continue to inch upward on Monday through Thursday with highs approaching 90.

“There is increasing confidence in hotter temperatures by the start of next work week, likely continuing for multiple days,” the statement said. “High temperatures may flirt with daily records at some locations. Heat related illness will become more likely under these conditions.”