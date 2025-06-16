Elevation Art Show slated for June 27

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Elevation, a non-profit day program for adults with special needs, is showcasing clients’ unique and beautiful artwork at their annual art show on Friday, June 27. From 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Elevation invites the public to visit them at their lovely Victorian house where the artwork will be displayed for purchase.

Elevation’s Art Show is just around the corner! Provided / Susan Bailey

Elevation is located at 10344 Donner Pass Road, up the driveway from RMU. A percentage of the proceeds from each art piece will pay for art supplies and framing, while the remainder of each sale will be awarded to the artist. “This event isn’t just about making sales. We want to bless our wonderful community with beautiful art, music and delicious food enjoyed with friends,” Marliese Bankert, Elevation Director, said.

Tahoe Truckee School of Music will provide live music, and many local businesses will donate all the extras needed to make the event a huge success. Many thanks to Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Rayley’s and SaveMart for gift cards to be used for food and drinks. Wild Cherries and Cornerstone Bakery in Truckee and Mix Bakeshop in Reno will provide delicious sweets.

Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day and winners will be notified of their prizes if they are not present during the late afternoon drawing. Raffle gifts have been donated by Mountain Hardware, Blue Zone Sports, T and T Nails, Made by Me, Tahoe Dog Gear and Coffee Bar. “We hope you leave with a prize and enjoy just hanging out with our amazing artists. They are sure to make your day,” said Bankert.

“Our clients have improved so much over the five years I have been teaching art at Elevation. They are understanding how to position images on paper and what colors to use to make the artwork come alive. The mediums they use to produce their outstanding artwork include acrylics, watercolors and pastels. Clients also love the idea that they can receive a check for each piece of art they sell,” Susan Bailey, Instructor, Art Teacher, and Public Relations Director at Elevation, said.

Elevation wants to thank the wonderful Truckee community for their ongoing support and generosity.