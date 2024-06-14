Elevation nonprofit hosts third Annual Art Show on June 21 to celebrate developmentally disabled artists

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Elevation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting developmentally disabled individuals, will be hosting its third annual art show on Friday, June 21, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will be held at 10344 Donner Pass Road, located at the end of the cul-de-sac next to RMU.

The art show, open to the public, will feature a collection of artwork created by the clients of Elevation. Each piece will be available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to the artists. The event will also include live music, free food, and drinks.

Sample of a client’s artwork. Provided / Susan Bailey

Susan Bailey, an art instructor at Elevation, expressed immense pride in her students’ achievements. “Many of them face cognitive and physical challenges, but art is a place where they can just enjoy being themselves,” Bailey said. “I have been so blessed being an art teacher and watching them improve.”

Elevation has been in operation for four years, striving to integrate its clients into the community and foster a supportive environment.

“They are marginalized people. I don’t run into people shunning them here, but in some parts of the world, they are shunned. Here, we are a refuge and a place for them to feel safe and loved,” Bailey said.

Tickets will be sold at $1 each, or $10 for 11 tickets.

Sponsors include Ace Hardware, Blue Zone, Coffee Bar, Grocery Outlet, Mix Bakeshop, Raley’s, Safeway, Save Mart, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Tahoe Truckee School of Music, and Wild Cherries.