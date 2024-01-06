Embracing a “dryer” year: A prescription for health and happiness (Opinion)

Greetings mountain community residents! As we embark on a new year surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of our peaks, it’s only fitting that we reflect on ways to enhance our well-being. As a local family doctor, I am eager to share insights into a powerful yet simple approach for a healthier you – the concept of a “Dryer January,” and beyond.

The allure of a “Dry January” has gained traction in recent years, offering a respite from the indulgent holiday season. However, swinging from the excesses of the festivities to complete abstinence in the cold winter months may not be the most sustainable solution. Instead, I propose a more achievable goal: moderation.

Let’s set our sights on a “Dryer January, February, and year ahead,” focusing on consuming no more than seven drinks each week. The benefits of this mindful approach to alcohol consumption are manifold, impacting both physical and mental well-being.

Firstly, cutting back on alcohol positively influences sleep quality. Many are unaware that even a seemingly harmless nightcap can disrupt the sleep cycle, leading to restless nights and fatigue. By limiting alcohol intake, we pave the way for more restorative sleep, fostering better mood and mental clarity.

Furthermore, excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to heightened levels of anxiety and depression. A “Dryer” approach not only reduces these risks but also contributes to a more balanced and stable emotional state, promoting overall mental wellness.

From a cardiovascular standpoint, cutting back on alcohol can have remarkable effects. Elevated blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attacks are closely associated with heavy drinking. By adhering to the seven-drinks-per-week guideline, we take a proactive step towards maintaining a healthy heart and a longer, more vibrant life.

Weight management is another area where moderation pays dividends. Alcoholic beverages, especially those high in calories, contribute significantly to weight gain. Choosing to limit intake can be a pivotal factor in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, supporting overall physical health.

The liver, our body’s detoxification powerhouse, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of excessive alcohol. By embracing a “Dryer” lifestyle, we minimize the risk of liver damage and promote the organ’s resilience.

So, how can one go about achieving a “Dryer” year? Popular strategies include enjoying a single drink each evening with dinner or indulging in a couple of drinks each day but only on the weekends. By incorporating moderation into our daily lives, we can savor the pleasures of a good glass of wine or a refreshing beer without compromising our health.

As we stand at the threshold of this new year, I encourage each and every one of you to take action for a dryer and healthier future. Embrace moderation, relish the benefits, and make choices that contribute to your well-being. Here’s to a year filled with good health, happiness, and the joy of mountain living!

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.