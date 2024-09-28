Embracing Community Health – Meet Dr. Rob (Opinion)

Countless members of our community rely on our local healthcare providers every day. From starting a new family to receiving hospice care, the Tahoe-Truckee community depends on the comprehensive care provided by the Tahoe Forest Healthcare System.

My name is Rob Darzynkiewicz and I want to make sure that the Tahoe Forest Healthcare System is providing the very best care for this community, which is why I am running to serve on the Tahoe Forest Hospital Board of Directors. An ER doctor, builder of a healthcare practice and Tahoe-Truckee local, I understand the unique context that defines our community’s health and I am hoping to bring my experience and expertise to the Tahoe Forest Hospital Board of Directors. If elected, I want to improve access to care, prioritize this community’s and Tahoe Forest employees’ well-being, and to work with our great community partners to make sure we are living our best lives in one of the most beautiful places on this planet.

As an Emergency Physician, I practice a unique type of medicine: identifying and treating life threatening issues, meeting every patient where they are and helping them in that moment. Over the last 24 years of my career, I’ve learned that every visit is different, each presenting its own unique and significant challenge. From lack of access, fear of the unknown, insurance issues, or inability to see a specialist, I strive to give the best care I can at that moment.

However, the most important aspect of every visit is mutual trust. A trust built on sharing each other’s knowledge, experience and expectations and working together for our success. This trust extends beyond the room, as I am not the only one attending this patient. The patient must also trust the team of providers directly tending to their care, the clinicians running their tests, and the staff that keep

the hospital running. There is a whole team that impacts a single person’s experience in the Emergency Room.

To be able to respect that patient’s visit we need an effective and caring system or it just won’t work. Your visit does not start with the doctor talking to you. It starts the moment you decide to see a doctor. Often it’s easy to see healthcare as an isolated factor of life: you get sick, you go to the doctor, but Public Health studies tell us that’s not the case; community health is paramount.

Four years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic showed us just how much we depend on, not only our healthcare systems, but also on each other. Each personal action we take towards each other, from public health officials developing policy to your neighbor bringing you food when you are unwell can all allow us to live healthier lives.

I learned a lot about community health through my work with Hazel Health, a school-based telemedicine company that provides mental and physical health services to children in schools.

When we founded Hazel, we started with a single school in Northern California. Since then, the company has grown to provide care to over 3 million children in 15 states. We strive to meet our mission that all children are ‘seen, heard and cared for’ with great results. The growth of Hazel has given me experience in the business aspects as well as the clinical sides of healthcare. As the Chief Medical Officer, I managed our team of doctors and clinicians, which taught me a lot about leadership and the inner workings of a healthcare company, as well as how to communicate between my staff and the leaders of the company.

It’s this understanding and experience in healthcare that I bring to my campaign, and I hope you’ll allow me to bring to the Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors. My view of an effective and caring healthcare system rests on three pillars:

Improve Access to your primary care doctor and avoid having to travel for care. Monitor Well-being. Show that the Tahoe Forest Health System is keeping you healthy

and supporting our doctors and staff, because people matter. Strengthen Community Connection and Relationships. We all want to live the best lives

here, so let’s work together to align on solutions and make it happen.

I appreciate your time and thank you for reading. If you want to learn more and follow my campaign please visit my website http://www.drrob2024.com or follow my Facebook Page: Dr. Rob for Tahoe Forest Board.