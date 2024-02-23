Embracing nature, community: A sober snowshoe adventure with Crow’s Nest

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. – On Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, the Tahoe Waterman in Carnelian Bay, served as the starting point for a Sober Community Snowshoe expedition hosted by Crow’s Nest. The invitation extended to all, irrespective of whether one identified as sober or simply held a “sober curious” disposition.

Participants of the Sober Snowshoe trek walked up Luke’s Run in Carnelian Bay. Provided / Crow’s Nest

Those lacking snowshoes were provided some thanks to the generous donation of snowshoe rentals by Tahoe Dave’s, ensuring that logistical barriers did not hinder anyone from joining in the experience.

The snowshoe trek was so much more than just a workout, but a demonstration of the potent blend of nature and community, and its power to offer naturally occurring remedies. The experience served as a testament to the transformative power of nature in addiction recovery.

“My whole reason for starting Crow’s Nest is to bring more normalcy to what being sober is. Outside of opening the outpatient and sober living, I’d like to add a little more Tahoe-style variety to what the sober community has to offer each other here,” Jordan Brandt, Founder of Crow’s Nest, said.

In Richard Louv’s book, “The Nature Principle: Reconnecting with Life in a Virtual Age,” he advocates for the incorporation of Vitamin “N” (nature) into everyone’s lifestyle, highlighting its role in healing the mind and body. This idea extends to individuals in addiction recovery, who stand to benefit from the myriad advantages nature offers.

Exposure to nature boosts the immune system and elevates serotonin levels through sunlight exposure, aiding in combating sleep deprivation by regulating the biological clock. Additionally, it fosters humility, provides essential quietude for reflection and introspection, and allows time for the brain to rewire towards more selfless thinking patterns.

Looking ahead, Crow’s Nest hinted at future gatherings, inviting others to join in organizing similar sober community outings. By harnessing the collective energy of like-minded individuals, the initiative seeks to expand its reach, fostering a supportive network grounded in wellness and shared experiences.