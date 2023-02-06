Emerald Bay Skin brings at-home holistic skincare to Lake Tahoe

Emerald Bay Skin founder and esthetician Savanna Bjorklund performing a luxury, at-home facial service.

Provided / Emerald Bay Skin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Commonly coined the “Jewel of Lake Tahoe,” Emerald Bay is an epicenter of natural beauty in the Sierra Nevada.

Aligning the natural beauty elements of Lake Tahoe with holistic, clean skincare, new business owner Savanna Bjorklund founded Emerald Bay Skin.

Bjorklund is effectively bridging the gap between skincare services and individuals by making sustainable, clean beauty practices accessible to all, by bringing services directly to her clientele in the comfort of their residences.

“I really like to highlight comfort, convenience, and privacy to my clientele,” Bjorklund said. “The esthetician comes to you while you get to stay in your home and get a relaxing treatment with high quality, luxury skincare products.”

Bjorklund became an esthetician three years ago, after wanting to properly solve her own personal acne issues. She lived in San Diego for several years, learning eastern medicine, acupressure points, facial mapping, and different ways to proactively treat their skin to achieve positive results.

“Skincare should be treated like an integrated part of your system, but it’s typically isolated,” Bjorklund said. “With acne, inflammation, sun damage, and more, everything is connected to other things going on in your body. I really like to focus on those elements with Emerald Bay Skin and make sure I’m integrating as much old healing philosophies and practices from different parts of the world as I possibly can.”

After time spent learning in San Diego, Bjorklund was eager to make it back to the mountains and share her skincare knowledge with the Tahoe community and provide a one-of-a-kind service to her prospective clientele.

Blending Bjorklund’s skincare knowledge with her business, Emerald Bay Skin only offers skincare services that promote “clean beauty.” Clean beauty means that all product formulations are cruelty-free and vegan, containing no artificial colors or fragrances, whilst aiding in treating skin concerns such as acne, fine lines, uneven skin tone, and dryness.

“I truly believe in the power of holistic health and skincare to enhance overall well-being,” Bjorklund said. “I bring this approach to each of my treatments, offering a personalized and elevated spa experience. I integrate those eastern medicine principles including acupressure, hair oiling, and facial mapping, creating a relaxing but also proactive experience for my clients.”

Bjorklund’s tried and tested clean beauty brand she uses for her clientele is Dermalogica. According to the company’s website, by 2025, 90% of Dermalogica product ingredients will be determined sustainable by certification and/or other supporting data. 51% or more of Dermalogica’s packaging plastic, by mass, will also be derived from recycled plastic or plant-based materials.

“Dermalogica originated in Europe, so they follow those European standards,” Bjorklund said. “They make sure to not formulate with any fragrances or synthetic dyes. It’s a different approach without putting any extra fillers or junk in your skin. These products are straight to the point and it’s also very effective and highly researched. It’s a big deal for a skincare business to really focus on sustainability measures while also being good, effective skincare.”

Emerald Bay Skin offers two different at-home holistic facial treatments. The “Silver Facial” is a 60-minute treatment that focuses on rehydrating the skin and bringing out a radiant complexion. This treatment includes a double cleanse, custom exfoliating mask, optional extractions, head, neck, and shoulder acupressure massage, balancing toner, hydrating serum, and vitamin-rich moisturizer.

Provided / Emerald Bay Skin

A step elevated; the “Gold Facial” is a 75-minute treatment that takes your skincare to the next level. This facial includes all the features of the Silver Facial, with the added benefits of dermaplaning, essential oil scalp massage, and hand, neck, lip, and eye treatments.

“The convenience of a traveling spa service allows clients to enjoy premium skincare treatments in the comfort of their own home,” Bjorklund said. “It’s wonderful seeing people relax and just be at home, when they’d typically have to travel to receive these services.”

Looking forward, Bjorklund is eager to be serving the Lake Tahoe Basin effective skincare treatments. Emerald Bay Skin currently offers traveling skincare services to both North and South Lake Tahoe communities. For February, Bjorklund is also promoting a Valentine’s Day special.

“The personalized and relaxing treatments offered by Emerald Bay Skin are the perfect way to show your affection and care for your special someone,” Bjorklund said.

To take advantage of the February Valentine’s Day special, guests can visit https://www.emeraldbayskin.com/ and use code LOVE at checkout.

For more information on Emerald Bay Skin, visit https://www.emeraldbayskin.com/ .

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.