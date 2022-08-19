Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies

A woman swimming in Emerald Bay last weekend at Lake Tahoe died after having a “medical emergency.”

Quincy Holakeituai, 46, of Spring Valley, on Sunday, Aug. 14, was swimming near Fannette Island at about 5 p.m. when she had an emergency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders got Holakeituai out of the water and back onboard the boat she was swimming from, immediately rendering CPR while two deputies with the sheriff’s marine unit arrived to assist in getting the woman to a nearby hospital.

Efforts to revive Holakeituai were unsuccessful.