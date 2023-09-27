Emergency work begins on U.S. 50, utility work continues on State Route 28

EL DORADO/PLACER COUNTY, Calif.— Cal Trans is advising motorists of continued traffic-interfering work on SR 28 and U.S. Hwy 50 within the Lake Tahoe basin throughout the week.

On Monday, Sept. 25, emergency work will began to remove and replace damaged sections from U.S. 50 from Meyers to the Nevada Stateline. Lane shifts for bi-directional travel is expected along U.S. 50 between Friday Avenue and Al Tahoe Blvd. from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 29.

Crews will start work westbound and return the following week working eastbound.

Southwest Gas and its contractor, Q&D Construction, will also continue work on a gas line replacement project on Hwy 28 between Tahoe City and Kings Beach.

One-way traffic control is scheduled on Hwy 28 between Sierra Terrace Road and Rocky Ridge road from 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 through 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. No work is scheduled on the weekend.

Bi-directional traffic control with a lane shift is scheduled on Hwy 28 between the Tahoe State Recreation Area entrance and Mackinaw Road in Tahoe City from 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 until 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. No work is scheduled on the weekend.

One-way traffic control is scheduled on Hwy 29 between Agate Road and Granite Road in Carnelian Bay from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Motorists could encounter delays of up to 30 minutes. All work on road construction projects will be suspended on weekends. Schedules are subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability, or other unexpected events.

For more information on the Hwy 28 project visit swgas.com or call the SWG customer service line 775-353-7039.