Empowering families: Sierra Community House’s 2024 Family Room Graduation 

What: Sierra Community House Family Room Graduation Ceremony

Where: Truckee House Backyard, 11695 Donner Pass Road

When: May 23, 2024 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Sierra Community House , a non-profit organization committed to providing services and support to North Lake Tahoe and Truckee families, is excited to announce the graduation ceremony for the Family Room Program. The event, which will take place on May 23, 2024, will celebrate the achievements of almost 100 local families and their children who have successfully completed the program.

The Family Room offers a complimentary, bilingual early learning initiative designed for parents, caregivers, and their children aged zero to four. Anchored in play-based education, this program nurtures school readiness by integrating activities such as reading, music, singing, play, and crafts. It strives to instill a love for learning, enhance language and cognitive abilities, and bolster self-assurance among participants. Moreover, the Family Room serves as a secure haven where parents can forge peer connections, fostering a community atmosphere of support and inclusivity.

A parent from the Family Room program shares how the Family Room supported their child’s significant developmental milestone: “My son struggled with severe separation anxiety, clinging to me and crying whenever I left the room. Luckily, the compassionate staff and engaging activities at the Family Room helped him build confidence and security. After just a few weeks he was eager to participate in activities on his own, share with others, and express his individual creativity.”

A mother from the Family Room program shares how the Family Room supported their parenting journey and daughter’s cultural growth: “The Family Room provides not only a safe space for my daughter but also valuable parenting workshops and resources that have helped me feel more confident and supported in my parenting journey. We come from a diverse background, and the multicultural activities and inclusive environment have helped my daughter learn about and appreciate diversity.”

Sierra Community House expresses heartfelt gratitude to the individuals, organizations, and sponsors whose contributions have been integral to the triumph of the Family Room program. We extend our sincere thanks to First 5 Placer , First 5 Nevada , Soroptimist International , Tahoe Truckee Unified School District , Truckee Optimist Club , and Lahontan Community Foundation . Their generous support and unwavering dedication have played a pivotal role in empowering families in the North Tahoe/Truckee area.