Empowering young athletes: ‘The Queens’ soccer team excels under leadership

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The American Youth Soccer Organization’s Truckee-based team, “The Queens,” has made waves this season by finishing undefeated, a testament to the extraordinary talent and teamwork of each player. The squad showcased an undeniable “it” factor, elevating one another’s performance and creating a synergy that proved unstoppable on the field.

Legan Featherstone and Tanya Fuller, co-coaches of the team in Truckee, are not only dedicated coaches but also mothers passionate about empowering young female athletes. They are committed to teaching girls aged 12 to 13 how to harness their emotions and female strength to achieve success both on and off the field. And they are unbelievably proud of their Queens.

“Those girls–they are a dream,” Featherstone said, reflecting on the inclusive nature of the team. “Anyone can join, whether it’s their first year or they’ve been playing their whole lives.” This volunteer-based program fosters a supportive environment where players are randomly paired, allowing them to connect with teammates they may not know. “We were really blessed because there’s no ego on this team,” Fuller said.

Shoutout to all the players:

1. Shayla Bailey

2. Piper Colpitts

3. Zoe Featherstone

4. Seela Fuller

5. Charlotte Garcia

6. Emmy Gross

7. Ellery Metres

8. Sierra Metres

9. Mariel Sam

10. Wendy Schaffert

11. Dani Shapiro

12. Jenelle Valdez

13. Zoe Frumpkin

14. Ella Williams

While all the players were invaluable, Jenelle Valdez emerged as a special player whose contributions went beyond just scoring goals. Featherstone described Valdez’s exceptional skills and her commitment to the team’s success, noting that she often focused on passing and setting up her teammates for scoring opportunities rather than seeking goals for herself. Throughout practices and games, Valdez consistently encouraged her teammates, fostering an environment of kindness, support, and confidence. Her selflessness and trust in her fellow players significantly enhanced the team’s overall performance, demonstrating that true greatness in soccer comes from teamwork. Featherstone believes Valdez’s talent and dedication will lead her to a successful future in the sport.

The AYSO season spans eight weeks, from late August to mid-October, during which the girls compete in five games. The winners of the Truckee Cup advance to a regional tournament, adding an extra layer of excitement. However, participation among older girls has been lower compared to younger age groups. “Shining a light on the older kids is really valuable,” Fuller said, reinforcing the importance of maintaining engagement in this age bracket.

Featherstone shared her philosophy on team dynamics, saying, “If you have the right attitude, you’ll learn a lot from other players, and that’s where the magic happens.” Now, both coaches are also leading an all-star team, which consists of players selected from the original teams. “We miss our team so much because they felt like our other daughters,” Fuller said.

Their coaching approach is distinctly feminine, recognizing the unique emotional landscape of young girls. “We understand the subtle emotions and how to communicate effectively with them,” Fuller said. Featherstone reflected on the transformation of the team: “We had girls who couldn’t even get through one quarter at the beginning of the season, and now they’re finishing all four. They feel safe and appreciated, and they are flourishing.”

Both coaches are dedicated to fostering a supportive atmosphere rather than focusing solely on winning. “Neither of our goals is to win as coaches,” Fuller said. Featherstone added that their regular season team won the Cookies tournament without conceding a single goal, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

As the season progresses, Featherstone sends personal messages to each player after games, celebrating their individual contributions. “To embrace one sport for eight weeks and create this family unit is amazing,” she said.

The Queens have remained undefeated throughout their games, including the three Truckee Cup matches and Cookies. Their success not only promotes physical fitness but also supports the girls’ mental well-being, helping to alleviate anxiety and build resilience.

“We set the bar high, but they did all the work,” Featherstone said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.