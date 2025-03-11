Empty Bowls Soup Night returns with gourmet flavors and a mission to fight hunger

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Empty Bowls Soup Night is back, bringing the community together over handcrafted soups while raising funds for Sierra Community House’s hunger relief programs. Set for Wednesday, March 19, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Truckee High School cafeteria, the event features two well-known local chefs serving gourmet soups that defy expectations.

Chefs Scott Yorkey and Meredith Miller Elliott are crafting this year’s menu, featuring a mix of bold, comforting flavors made with locally sourced ingredients. Yorkey will serve gluten-free white chicken chili and vegan butternut squash soup, while Elliott will offer spicy pork tantanmen ramen and lemon kale cauliflower soup. Artisan bread from Tahoe Haus will round out the meal.

More than just a food event, Empty Bowls Soup Night directly supports Sierra Community House’s efforts to combat food insecurity in North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. The nonprofit serves more than 300,000 meals annually, and all proceeds from ticket sales go toward sustaining these programs.

“We’re bringing together our hunger relief team, beloved local chefs, and community members to gather around delicious soup made with locally sourced ingredients,” Shannon Falker, Sierra Community House’s Operations and Communications Director, said. “People can learn more about our hunger relief program and get to know their neighbors. I think, at this moment, our community is as important as ever.”

Last year’s event sold out at 200 tickets, and organizers expect a strong turnout again this year.

Attendees can also take home a handcrafted ceramic bowl as a reminder of the event’s mission—ensuring that no one in the community goes hungry.

Tickets start at $15, with additional options available for those who wish to support the cause further. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Sierra Community House’s website .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.