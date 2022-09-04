Energy efficiency ordinance to be explored at community meetings

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee is holding two community meetings to discuss options for a local energy efficiency ordinance (also known as a “reach code”), which could affect energy efficiency or fuel requirements for new construction or remodels of residential or commercial buildings.

The first meeting will be held in person from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Community Recreation Center. The second meeting will be held virtually from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, and will provide Spanish interpretation.

The town has contracted with Integrated Design 360 to help guide policy exploration and development in this process. They will provide a presentation about reach codes and present an overview of the options that the town and its stakeholder committee have been exploring. They will then invite questions and comments from community members.

Councilmembers Anna Klovstad and Jan Zabriskie have been participating in the Stakeholder Committee meetings and are hosting a Coffee Talk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lifthouse Coffee Co. This informal setting encourages community members to grab a cup of coffee and have a conversation with our elected officials about your ideas, concerns, or questions about potential changes to our local building code.

Using data from Truckee’s 2016 GHG emissions inventory, greenhouse gas emissions from building energy use accounts for 59% of Truckee’s total community emissions. The requirements being explored would improve the energy efficiency of our building stock, reduce GHG emissions, and improve indoor air quality through use of efficient, non-polluting appliances. Reach codes can target energy efficiency, energy storage, photovoltaics, electric vehicle readiness, water efficiency, or existing building energy upgrades. The requirements for a reach code are that they:

1) reduce building energy use

2) are cost effective. This means that the measures required in the reach code must pay for themselves over their lifetime.

3) are more restrictive than the state code

4) are re-adopted when the building code is updated every three years

“Exploring local energy efficient requirements that exceed our state code is in direct alignment with our priority to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become a leader in environmental sustainability,” said Mayor Courtney Henderson. “That does not mean that it is a done deal. We are not taking this process lightly, and that is why we are focused on a robust community engagement process. Our community input is crucial in identifying if there are reach code possibilities that would suit our town, its infrastructure, and our elements.”

Previous Stakeholder Committee meetings and frequently asked questions can be found on the Keep Truckee Green website.