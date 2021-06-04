Enjoy an elevated dining experience at Revel Rancharrah

Revel Rancharrah is a vibrant independent living community in Reno that provides best-in-class amenities and services to its residents. Photo Courtesy Revel Rancharrah.

For those looking to enjoy their golden years in style and comfort, Revel Rancharrah in Reno is the premier independent living community for living the good life. Revel Living, their lifestyle culture based on the four pillars of wellness, offers countless opportunities to learn and grow. Whether you are interested in woodworking, yoga, mentoring a student, learning a new language, exploring botanical gardens, or even teaching a class, you will have the opportunity to pursue your interests and passions to live your years to the fullest.

From the Ritz to Reno

Beyond the incredible activities and atmosphere at Revel Rancharrah, the dining options have been elevated to the next level with the addition of Chef Luis Urquilla. After working at the Four Seasons and then the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara for the past six years, Chef Luis was thrilled to join Revel Rancharrah and bring his exquisite gourmet culinary creations to their restaurants. “We snatched Luis from the Ritz Carlton when the hotels were closed during COVID-19, and we are lucky to have him,” said Linard Timatyos, Dining Services Director with Unidine Services, Revel Rancharrah’s dining services partner. “Luis is an incredible chef and has done phenomenal things since he began here last October. The residents love him and what he brings to the table. Now that we have him, he’s not going anywhere.”

Having trained and worked at two five-star restaurants, Chef Luis focuses not only on fresh flavors, but also colorful presentations that are works of art to view and taste. Each month, Chef Luis and Timatyos host a meeting for the residents to gather their feedback on the food and discuss what they would like to see on the menu for the next month. The chef then creates a menu for a month’s worth of lunches and dinners for both restaurants at Revel Rancharrah: The Social Club, a pub offering both classic and craft cocktails along with a casual dining and shared plate menu; and Ovation, the modern American restaurant that rivals the upscale restaurants that can be found in Reno and surrounding areas. Both restaurants offer made-from-scratch, seasonal menus cooked to order with exceptional service. With 99% of the residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, seats at both restaurants are highly sought after by residents and their guests.

Special Events to Please the Palate

In addition to the incredible meals served daily at Ovation, once a month, a Chef’s Table event is offered for residents, which allows Chef Luis to stretch his culinary muscles and get creative with both flavors and presentations. Each Chef’s Table event features a new, creative fine dining menu designed by Luis, with wine pairings for each course. The April event included lamb loin with chimichurri, a mahi-mahi appetizer, butternut squash mousse with a berry orange citrus beurre blanc sauce, chocolate pistachio mousse with a raspberry sorbet, and more. Chef Luis is thrilled to be able to offer these experiences for the residents, and they enjoy watching the chef create his dishes in Ovation’s open kitchen. “Coming from the hotel restaurant industry, this is a new experience for me,” said Chef Luis. “I’m very happy and enjoy working with everyone here.”

Revel Rancharrah also hosts barbecues with outdoor patio seating for the residents during summertime holiday weekends.. These include everything you could want in a summer barbecue, including baby back ribs, chicken, hamburgers, corn on the cob, coleslaw, potato salad, and all the traditional barbecue trimmings. Revel residents also enjoy weekly “Wine Down Wednesdays” in The Social Club, which include wine tastings and shareable appetizer plates. Live music is often included to add to the festive atmosphere.

Both Timatyos and Chef Luis are relatively new to senior living, but they enjoy the atmosphere and relationships with the residents. They love finding new ways to wow them with exceptional food and service. “I’ve worked with other chefs before, but we’ve brought something new to senior living. It’s a true fine dining experience, and we make sure that we also provide impeccable service,” Timatyos said. “This is the new way of senior living, and we continue to add to this concept. We are even developing an app that can let residents know when we introduce a new menu item or have a wine tasting planned. The residents rave about the quality of food and service we provide, and we are proud of the experience we offer.”

