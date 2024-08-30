Enjoy Nevada County responsibly this Labor Day Weekend 

It’s the last hoorah of the summer recreation season and a county-wide collaborative support system of local, state and federal agencies are prepared for a busy Labor Day weekend.

Nevada County’s close proximity to Reno, Sacramento and Tahoe make the region a destination for thousands of outdoor lovers. The holiday is expected to draw a higher-than-normal number of people to local beaches and trails, create traffic on roadways and fill campgrounds. With a little planning, situational awareness, personal responsibility and care for others, the three-day weekend can be a safe holiday for everyone.

“We have an obligation to ourselves and neighbors to take care of each other, whether we’re being cognizant of fire safety or being out on the roads. It can be a fragile community in terms of wildfire, so we all have to be diligent of what we do and how we behave,” said Pat Sullivan, Division Chief of Operations for Nevada City Consolidated Fire.

The special district serves 140 square miles surrounding Nevada City and Grass Valley from Highway 49 to Bear Valley off Highway 20, including Cascades shores and Alta Sierra. This time of year, it’s not uncommon for staff on-call 24/7 to respond to rope and river rescues on forested public lands and the South Yuba River.

There are a number of things residents and visitors can do to be proactive when recreating in the outdoors such as follow burn bans and parking and camping guidelines; think about safety precautions before going on an adventure, be conscientious and courteous of others and respect basic Leave No Trace ethics when out in the wild.

Burn Ban In Effect

Those planning to camp this weekend, need to remember that a burn ban is still in effect on Tahoe National Forest land and throughout the Yuba River canyon. Even though days and nights are cooling down, the risk of wildfire is dangerously high.

“We are still in fire season even though we just had this beautiful rain. Things are still drying out. Fires are beginning this time of year and our biggest fires usually happen at the back half of the season,” said Sullivan.

That means no charcoal barbecues, campfires, shooting, welding or smoking, even in designated campgrounds. Portable gas stoves and lanterns are OK, but still require a free permit issued by the forest service.

There have been 606 wildfires in California national forests this year, and over 96 percent of those were started by humans, not lightning, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release dated Aug. 27.

For weekend warriors staying at home, the burn ban remains in place for backyard burn piles, as well. As usual, residents are reminded to have emergency plans in place and go-bags packed in the event of a wildfire.

Sign up for emergency alerts online to addresses you or your family spend the most time like your home, work or kids’ school. If you need assistance registering, you can dial 2-1-1 to connect with a live call center agent at 211 Connecting Point.

Law enforcement will use zone names in emergency alerts so it’s important to know your zone in advance.

Increase your preparedness by sharing your plan with five trusted emergency allies. If an emergency is happening, sharing accurate information in a timely manner can help save lives when minutes count.

Stay informed by tuning in to trusted news sources like local media or first responders. Bad information and false reports can create a hazard for community members and first responders.

For checklists and tips on creating your emergency plan, visit readynevadacounty.org or reference your 2024 Ready, Set, Go! Guide from Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services.

Roads, Trails, Backroads and Campgrounds

Law enforcement will be out patrolling miles and miles of highways, trails and forested backroads during the holiday weekend.

Traffic and tourism are expected to increase this weekend. So officials suggest carpooling or driving early to and from destinations. When in traffic, be patient and cautious of other drivers.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reminds folks that drinking and driving under the influence is illegal, so be sure to have a designated driver and call 911 if a suspected drunk driver is observed on any road, including dirt roads.

Using a special fleet of OHV vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office will increase OVH patrol and enforcement Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, targeting highly impacted recreation areas. Be careful of speed, trash, intoxication and surroundings when driving narrow, winding back roads.

“Our deputies on OHV patrol often receive calls concerning trespassing, unsafe OHV operations, environmental damage, vandalism, illegal campfires, and large amounts of litter left behind,” said Ashley Quadros, Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. “For those looking to hit the trails, we kindly ask that you do so safely and respectfully. Wear a helmet, pack out what you pack in, and please, no fires under any circumstances.”

If headed into the backcountry, be sure to take the time for extra planning, like checking weather forecasts, road and trail conditions and if there are any closures in place.

“We hope that people will have a sense of personal responsibility, not just for the forest, but for themselves and others,” said Sophie Hamann, Deputy Public Affairs Officer for the Tahoe National Forest. The forest spans 850,000 acres, intermixed with a patchwork quilt of 350,000 acres of private land.

After the recent early snowfall at higher elevations, unpaved forest service roads could be mucky and rutted.

“We had snow over the weekend and people might not be expecting that. Those are things we want people to know before they travel out to the mountains,” said Hamann.

The increase in precipitation last weekend may have raised water levels in lakes and rivers, too. Hamann suggests wearing life vests while out on the water.

Never overestimate your abilities or underestimate what can happen when in a wild environment.

In the Sierra Nevada, weather can change quickly, so be sure to pack for hot or cold weather.

Bring plenty of essentials like water and snacks, stay hydrated throughout the day and remember to use sunscreen. Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness and dehydration.

Plan hikes early to avoid the hottest time of the day.

When out on the trail, it’s safer to hike with a buddy than going solo.

Remember, many places in the backcountry do not have phone service.

Pack out trash

Bring a first aid kit

Be aware of wildlife like rattlesnakes.

Keep campsites tidy to avoid attracting critters by storing food in bear proof boxes and canisters.

Watch for early signs of heat exhaustion, including headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, extreme thirst, clammy skin, nausea, etc. If you think you have heat exhaustion, stop all activity and rest; then move to a cool place and drink cool water or a sports drink, such as Gatorade. When in doubt, always call for help.

“This is nature. Things happen that you can’t always predict. Tell people where you’re going and when you will be back,” Hamann said.

Love The Yuba

Nevada City Consolidated Fire will be working with partner agencies to patrol river crossings from Washington to Bridgeport. Parking is extremely limited, so Sullivan suggests carpooling or finding alternatives.

“We know there’s going to be parking issues. Parking on the highway is incredibly dangerous and parking on grass can spark a wildland fire,” said Sullivan. A burn ban remains in effect in the river canyon. Be a safe river steward by following the tips below.

Never bring glass, alcohol or a barbecue to the river.

Pick up after pets and pack out all trash.

Only swim sober, have at least one buddy with you and know your limits.

Avoid diving headfirst into rivers and streams. Rocks and other obstructions may be invisible, resulting in possible injury.

Adhere to no parking signs. No parking zones are established to ensure emergency personnel have immediate river access during emergency situations. Failure to comply will result in a possible ticket and/or towing.

There is no cell service in the canyon, so plan accordingly and think about emergencies in advance. Call boxes are located at all river crossings.

Life jackets are available for public use on a loan basis through a program through the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways. Look for lifejackets hanging in front of the visitor center at Bridgeport, South Yuba River State Park. Never leave children unattended near any waterways.

“It’s one of those things you have to think about before you go and have a plan,” said Sullivan.

Watch Nevada County Recreation Safety Videos!

Planning to use a portable gas stove in the backcountry?

Obtain a free permit from the forest service at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/passes-permits/?cid=fsbdev3_028201

Tips To Recreate Responsibly

https://www.recreateresponsibly.org/

Tips to Know Before You Go

Tips to Create an Emergency Plan

https://readynevadacounty.org/2792/Preparedness-Toolkit

Laura Petersen is a freelance writer living in Grass Valley. This is one of a series of articles written on behalf of Nevada County. She can be reached at laurapetersenmedia@gmail.com .