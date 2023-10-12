Entertainment: 12th Annual Fall Festival; Bags of Fall Cornhole Tournament; Truckee River Day

12th Annual Fall Festival

Now in its 12th year, Fall Festival is Truckee’s premier family-friendly autumn celebration and one of Tahoe Donner’s largest community events of the year. Fall Festival is a favorite for all ages, featuring a full day of harvest-themed events and activities. As each year gets bigger and better, you can expect familiar favorites like a pumpkin patch, bounce house, face painting and a candy apple station, in addition to special activities like a climbing wall, a slide and even a doggie dip adventure for your four-legged friends in Northwoods Pool.

Pony rides will be available from 11 a.m. until the ponies need to hit the hay. Please arrive early to ensure availability. Pony rides are only for children ages 2-6 weighing less than 60 pounds; limited to one pony ride per child. Find tasty treats for the whole family! Pizza on the Hill will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A shuttle will run from the Trout Creek Recreation Center parking lot to the Fall Festival grounds for easy parking and access.

The 12th Annual Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Northwoods Clubhouse located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd.,Truckee, CA 96161. Ticket prices: Member child (age 3-12) $20, public child (age 3-12) $25, member adult (age 13+) $5, public adult (age 13+) $10, ages 2 and under are free. Go to Shop.tahoedonner.com to buy tickets.

Bags of Fall Cornhole Tournament

We’re excited to announce the 2nd Annual “Bags of Fall” Cornhole Tournament! Sign your team up today to toss some bags and celebrate the change of seasons at the Tahoe Backyard.

Bags of Fall Tournament will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m at Tahoe Vista Regional Park. $40 per team. Register at Ntpud.org.

Ballyhoo! Shellshock Fall Tour

Ballyhoo! Shellshock with special guest Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. Come to the CBC for this fun Fall Tour!

Ballyhoo! Shellshock will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7) at the Crystal Bay Club located at 14 NV-28 Crystal Bay, NV 89402. 17 advance | $20 door + tax/fees. Get tickets at Tixr.com

28th Annual Truckee River Day

Join us for a day of river, meadow and wetland restoration. You will work side-by-side with other volunteers to plant native vegetation, improve wildlife habitat, and protect sensitive areas. Sponsored by the Truckee River Watershed Council.

Truckee River Day will be on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at various locations around the watershed. Projects start at either 9am or 11am. Also be there for the Truckee River Day Fair at Granite Flat Campground from 1pm to 4pm to celebrate the Truckee River! All are welcome. Live entertainment, environmental education activities, art projects and more! Granite Flat is 1 mile south of Truckee on Highway 89. Go to Truckeeriverwc.org to register.

Drunk Picasso Goes to Kindergarten

Starting with a whiskey toast, attendees will re-connect to the space of play when making art, and connect to each other in the process. Come prepared for silliness and creativity with a side of new friends! Lift members and the general public are welcome to attend the event.You must be 21+ to participate. Art supplies and whiskey are provided. Ideally bring clothes you are not too concerned about getting dirty (leave the new white shirt at home).

The Drunk Picasso event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Lift Wellness Workspace and Conference Center located at 10266 Truckee Airport Rd. Suite C, Truckee, CA 96161. No registration required!