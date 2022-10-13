Entertainment: 27th Truckee River Day, Fair; Loaded lineup at CBC; Sierra Speaker Series

Elvin Bishops and the Fun Trio will be taking the stage in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

27th Annual Truckee River Day & Fair

The Truckee River Watershed Council will be putting on a day of river, meadow, and wetland restoration from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to work side-by-side with volunteers to restore watershed, protect sensitive areas and plant native vegetation.

Projects start at either 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. and end between 2-3 p.m. in various locations around the watershed.

Registration is required, free, and can be done at http://www.truckeeriverwc.org .

In addition, there will be the Truckee River Day Fair at Granite Flat Campground from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate Truckee River. All are welcome to this free event.

Live entertainment and environmental educational activities will be happening at the fair, along with opportunities to do art projects and more.

Granite Flat is located 1 mile south of Truckee on Highway 89. This event is in partnership with Sierra Watershed Eduction Partnerships.

To learn more, visit truckeeriverwc.org/get-involved/truckee-river-day .

Loaded lineup at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will have live music performances for the entire weekend, and the line-up is packed.

Shows start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 with The Movement “Always With Me Tour” featuring The Elevators & Sideways in the Crown Room.

Tickets to the event are $25 in advanced plus taxes/fees, or $30 the day of the show.

The Movement draws inspiration from Sublime, 311, Slightly Stopped and John Brown’s Body, and have been winning the hearts and minds of alternative-reggae fans since 2003. They’re touring their newest album “Always With Me” which released earlier this year in July.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Jackie Green & Dead Winter Carpenters will be performing in the Crown Room with a free after party with The Golden Cadillacs.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $35 in advanced plus taxes/fees or $40 the day of the show.

Jackie Greene is an Americana and roots singer-songwriter known for being a jack of all trades, and will share the stage with Dead Winter Carpenters, a local North Lake Tahoe alternative country band with tones of bluegrass, roots rock and folk.

The weekend will finish off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 with Elvin Bishop’s Fun Trio with Special Guest Curtis Salgado for those 21 and over in the Crown Room.

The show is $40 plus taxes and fees.

Elvin Bishop is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Blues Hall of Fame, and in late 2015 formed the Fun Trio with Bob Welsh and Willy Jordan.

To learn more, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Sierra Speaker Series: How Southern Pacific Cab Forwarded Locomotives were Invented for Donner Pass

Sierra State Parks is hosting another Sierra Speaker Series from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Jerry Blackwill will be presenting the history of the cab-forward locomotive at the California State Railroad Museum and how they were invented, what their problems were, how the railroad solved them and why the engines aren’t seen anymore.

For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org/events .

Free estate planning seminar with Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is offering a free estate planning seminar from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

The seminar will cover the fundamentals of estate planning to help implement or improve your own estate plan or the plan of a loved one.

The talk will be hosted by Nicole Vance. Refreshments will be served.

To learn more, visit bgcnlt.org .