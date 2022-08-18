Entertainment: Arts, crafts festival; block party; live music; Map dinner on tap this weekend

Alibi's outdoor beer garden serves as great venue to enjoy brews and blues with friends and family.

Tahoe City Fine Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend

From 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21, the Tahoe City Fine Arts and Crafts Festival will be hosting over 45 artisans and craftspeople showcasing their work at the Boatworks Mall.

This free event will take place over two weekends and will provide a venue for artisans to present their original handmade creations with a view of the lake.

The festival will be at the Boatworks Marina Green, which overlooks Lake Tahoe between Boatworks Mall and event sponsor Tahoe City Downtown Association.

For more information, call 209-267-4394 or visit pacificfinearts.com .

Sierra Forage Dinner on Friday

Mountain Area Preservation is celebrating their 35th anniversary at the 12th annual Sierra Forage Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug.19, at the stables in Olympic Valley.

The dinner will include a family-style, multi-course, farm-to-table meal by Noisettes, along with wine pairings by Illanta Wines, a live auction to benefit MAP, live music from Kurt Bickering and Sean Duerr, as well as a toast honoring the decades of environmental advocacy in the basin.

Tickets are available, with individual tickets going for $225 per person, or a table for $2,500, which provides seating for up to ten guests. Ticket purchase includes a private, ten-top farm table with a special champagne welcome. Seats are limited to 150.

For more information, call 530-582-6752 or email info@mapf.org .

Live music at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be hosting acoustic duo Wild Ginger at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The duo, Shannon Carroll and Hunter Merritt, use their harmonious melodies and their backup musicians to create a blend of folk, rock, pop, blues, and Americana tunes to keep the audience on their feet swaying to the beat.

This event is free, with food and drinks available for purchase during the show.

End your weekend at Truckee Public House’s Bluegrass Jam, with beer and an open stage for anyone who wants to play some good music, or just relax and enjoy the evening. The open stage will be from 6-8 p.m., and is free.

For more information, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Xterra comes to Lake Tahoe

The Xterra Lake Tahoe 5k and 10k Trail Run is happening on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the same time as the Xterra Lake Tahoe Triathlon. The Trail Run will begin and end at the Village Green in Incline Village, where the main staging is set up. From the starting area the course will take participants north through the trail system featuring tall pines, aspens, and creek crossing.

The 5k runners will do one lap, with 10k runners going for two laps. The second lap will start back at the Village Green where there will be a fun viewing area to cheer on participants.

In addition, a barbecue lunch will be available for $15, and is not included in the 5k or 10k race.

Both runs begin at 9 a.m., with the Kid’s Race beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration closes at 7:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and prices for sign up vary on age and type of race.

Earlier that morning at 7:30 a.m. at Sand Harbor, the Xterra Triathlon will be starting. The race will begin with a 1500 meter swim through the lake, before biking through Tunnel Creek to the Flume Trail, past Marlette Lake and fast-tracked to the Tahoe Rim Trail. This will be followed by climbing and a 5k running course that will end at the Village Green with awards beginning around 12:30 p.m.

The East Shore Trail will be closed from 6-9 a.m.

Fees vary depending on the type of race signed up for and age. More information can be found at ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=90208 and bigblueadventure.com/xterra-lake-tahoe .

Brains on Bots Lego program at Kid Zone Museum

The Kid Zone Museum in Truckee is offering the Brains on the Bots program for children entering fifth through eighth grade from 1:30-4:30 p.m. the week of Monday, Aug. 22-26.

The program was created to help kids turn their brains on as they go back to school. They can participate in activities including sumo wrestling and dance competitions, along with building and programming Lego robots.

No experience is necessary to participate, and tickets cost $295 for non-museum members, and $236 for museum members. Scholarships are also available, and more information is available through Nataly at nataly@kidzonemuseum.org or by calling 530-587-5437.

For more information, visit kidzonemuseum.org/discovery-play/summer-camps .

Truckee Donner Land Trust Docent led hike thru Lower Carpenter Valley

The Truckee Donner Land Trust will be leading a guided hike through Lower Carpenter Valley starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The hike is expected to be 5-plus miles with mostly flat terrain on somewhat rough ranch roads, and will be led by a docent. The hike is free, and docents will be able to answer questions about the land and its inhabitants.

There are many ways to get to the meeting point. From downtown Truckee, take 89 North toward Sierraville and turn left on Alder Creek Road. Past the intersection with Schussing, take the first right turn onto Carpenter Valley Road. From Tahoe Donner, follow Alder Creek Road toward HWY 89, and turn left at Carpenter Valley Road just past the Tahoe Donner campground.

Trailhead parking is on the right hand side at the locked gate. Be sure not to block the road or the gate.

For more information, visit truckeedonnerlandtrust.org/summer-hiking-series .

Soaring Ranch Block Party

The end of summer is around the corner and the Soaring Ranch is celebrating a successful season with the Soaring Ranch Block Party at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. The event is being put on in partnership with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and is supporting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. While entry is free, a suggested donation of $5 or a pet pantry item is recommended. If bringing an item, it should be unopened, unexpired pet food or litter.

The event is dog friendly and HSTT will be onsite to teach more about their programs and how to help the organization.

The event will feature live music by local band Pipedown and will give guests a chance to learn more about the businesses within Soaring Ranch, including Grizzly Menswear, Martis Valley Massage, Truckee Brewing Company, Raley’s O-N-E Market, and more.For more information, visit soaringranch.com/explore-truckee-tahoe .