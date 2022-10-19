Entertainment: Big Truck Day, Cadillac Ball, Bites, Brews & Boos, live music this weekend

Big Truck Day is a time for community to come together to learn about the machines that built the city of Truckee and donate to animals in need. The event is free to the public.

Big Truck Day on Saturday

Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District presents Big Truck Day, a free event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the new Town Corporation Yard.

The event will feature hands-on, close up experiences with heavy equipment, where guests can explore the Town’s Corp Yard, take a look at big trucks on display courtesy of local contractors and agencies, and meet Smokey Bear. In addition, a CHP helicopter will be on display.

This event is family friendly and welcome to all ages.

The Humane Society/Town of Truckee Animal Shelter will be hosting a Pet Food Drive with the goal is to fill the bucket of a front-end loader with 10,000 pounds of physical pet food donations or monetary donations at the event that will be used to purchase food. The tractor for donations will be next to the HSTT booth.

The shelter is seeking items including dry, unopened, unexpired, non-prescription dog/puppy and cat/kitten food in brand and sizes from 5-45-pound bags. Each donation will receive a raffle ticket toward fun prizes.

For more information, visit tdrpd.org/222/Big-Truck-Day .

Live music at Pizza on the Hill

Come enjoy tasty food and drinks at Pizza on the Hill with live music from Mike Sinclair from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event is hosted by Tahoe Donner and is free to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Mike Sinclair is a singer and guitar player, with a unique selection of acoustic music made up of both covers and original songs.

For more information, visit tahoedonner.com/events/live-music-mike-sinclair .

Bites, Boos & Brews

Join Raley’s O-N-E Market in Truckee for their Bites, Boos & Brews event from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free and open to all ages, and will feature live music, a vendor fair, Halloween-themed games, prizes, and more.

In addition, tasty bites, beverages, and special offers will be available.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/events/1129139148029313?ref=newsfeed .

Tahoe Star Tour’s Tony Berendsen featured in PBS documentary

Join the Truckee Library for a screening of the PBS documentary “The Ultimate Space Telescope” from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Truckee Library in the Community Recreation Center (Room No. 3).

The film will follow the history of the James Webb Space Telescope, which is considered to be the most complex machine ever launched into space.

Following the free screening, Professional Outreach Astronomer, Star Guide, and Poet Tony Berendsen will answer questions and give comments.

After the film, guests will view Jupiter and Saturn, weather permitting.

Registration is required and can be done at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=40333&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/10/03 .

Tony Berendsen will be giving a talk following the free screening of PBS’s Ultimate Space Telescope on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Community Recreation Center in Truckee.

Cadillac Ball

The Truckee Rotary’s Cadillac Ball is back from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center for a night of celebrating with the community while raising money to support Truckee-Tahoe youth, seniors, and nonprofits.

This year, the 2022 Kentruckee Derby will feature heavy appetizers by Billy McCullough of High Camp/Dragonfly, music by the Blues Monsters, a silent auction and raffle, and tons of activities like a photo booth, costume contest, and crowning of the King and Queen.

Tickets are available for purchase starting at $100, and $1,100 for a reserved table for 10 people in a prime location.

Other fun activities include games of horseshoe and horse racing.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit cadillacball2015.com .

Pride Mountain Vineyards Winemaker Dinner

The Lodge Restaurant and Pub is hosting a unique epicurean experience at the Pride Mountain Vineyards Winemaker Dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. For $150 (plus gratuity and taxes) guests will be immersed in elegance with an exclusive collaboration between Napa Valley and Sonoma winery Pride Mountain Vineyards. The evening will feature wine tasting and a delectable four-course food pairing prepared by Executive Chef Matt Hale and his culinary team.

The menu will treat guests to duck leg and lamb chops, along with a pan-seared diver scallop and a comté soufflé for dessert. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/5585205 .