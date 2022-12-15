Entertainment: Big weekend at Alibi, Shop and Sip, snowshoe tour, dinner on tap

Alibi Ale Works hosts a weekend of events

Come one, come all to Alibi Ale Works 8th Anniversary weekend celebration benefitting Sierra Community House.

The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with a free pre-show swing dance lesson at Alibi Incline Public House, where The Gatsby Ball featuring Sneaky Creatures will be held.

Starting at 9 p.m., a Great Gatsby-themed swing dancing party with alt-gypsy-jazzy tunes of Sneaky Creatures lighting up the night. Tickets to the ball are $15 (plus taxes/fees), with a VIP option available as well. All ticket sales will benefit Sierra Community House. Guests are encourages to show up in their best roaring 20’s costumes to dance the night away.

The following night, Metal Echo’s Nightmare Before Christmas party will be happening at Truckee Public house starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The anniversary party will continue featuring hard rock heroes Metal Echo in a Nightmare Before Christmas themed show. Dark, whimsical, magical costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are $15, and all sales will benefit Sierra Community House.

To purchase tickets to either show visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Finally, the Truckee Public House will be hosting a Record Sale & Swap with Tam from Truckee and Disco Cat spinning tunes. Bring your records to swap and your wallets in case you find a new piece to add to your collection.

The swap will be happening from 12-3 p.m Sunday, Dec. 18, and admission to the event is free.

Base to Base Gondola Launch Celebration at Palisades Tahoe

This historic opening of the Base to Base Gondola at Palisades Tahoe has arrived, and a celebration will be taking place for 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec.17 at the resort. The Alpine Lodge and The Village at Palisades will now be connected by a 16-minute ride across the Sieras and Lake Tahoe.

There will be multiple events happening throughout the day at different locations, including free mountain tours hosted by The North Face Mountain Guides, free swag and sponsored giveaways, and free music that will be staggered across both resorts al day.

The headliner Dillion Francis will be performing at KT Base Bar for free from 5-6:30 p.m., with fireworks directly after to finish off the evening.

To see the full schedule of events for the day visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/base-to-base-gondola-grand-opening-celebration .

Snowshoe Tour & Dinner at The Chalet at Alpine

Join a guided snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet at Alpine at Palisades Tahoe starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Guests will snowshoe to the chalet where they will enjoy a four-course Barbarian-inspired meal, along with a complimentary glass of champagne and hand-selected wine pairings with each course. Snowshoes are provided for free, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Guests must be 21-plus to attend, and reservations are required. The price of attendance is $125 (plus gratuity and tax), and guests should meet at the Last Chair Bar in the Alpine Lodge at 4 p.m. The entire experience lasts around two and a half hours.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/chalet-snowshoe-dinner-december-17th .

Shop and Sip events

Enjoy multiple shop and sip events this weekend, starting with the Bridget Giroux Design Sip and Shop in Incline Village from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Bridget Giroux Design is located at 907 Southwood Blvd., Suite 13A, and is a mother-daughter interior design firm. Their beautiful holiday pop-up will bring together over 25 artists and designers that include a mix of local talent and work from friends from afar.

Browse the studio while sipping on festive champagne and discover last minute gifts for everyone on your list.

The staid hosts monthly solo art shows for local talent and pop-up events, so make sure to check them out to learn more about their events.

The same day, the Raley’s Incline Center will be hosting a Sip and Shop as a part of the Northern Lights Festival hosted by IVCBA.

Celebrate the holiday season and support small businesses from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, where Raley’s will be providing free snacks and drinks, and shop special promotions to make your holiday shopping a little easier.

To learn more, visit northernlightstahoe.com .