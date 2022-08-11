Entertainment: Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest; George Clinton, free live music in Truckee-Tahoe

George Clinton is returning for his farewell tour at Truckee Regional Park to finish off a successful career as a funk legend, which has since been passed down to his children.

Provided/Bianca Garcia

2022 Brews, Jazz, & Funk Fest presented by Fifty Fifty Brewing Company

Fifty Fifty Brewing will be presenting the 2022 Brews, Jazz, & Funk Festival from 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, at Palisades Tahoe.

The event will feature over 20 breweries, along with live music — tickets are required to enjoy music during the live shows on the two stages. The main stage will be located in the Events Plaza this year. Tickets can be bought in advanced for $20 a day, or $30 to include two beers. Prices will go up the days of the events at the doors.

The event is an all ages and dog friendly.

No refunds will be given. Breweries include, but are not limited to, Alibi Ale Works, Truckee Brewing Co., Deschutes, and more.

For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/brews-jazz-and-funk-festival .

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Truckee Regional Park

Late-Nite Productions and One Vision Entertainment Group will be presenting “George Clinton’s Farewell Tour” featuring George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Truckee Regional Park.

Advanced tickets to the event are $60 and available for purchase at New Moon Natural Food in Tahoe City and Truckee, Recycled Records in Reno, and The Buttermuffin in South Lake Tahoe.

Tickets are also available online, and there will be a $10 increase in price the day of the show.

The funk legend George Clinton will be headed to Truckee on a farewell tour with the latest edition of Parliament-Funkadelic, which includes his son, daughter, and grandchildren.

To buy tickets, visit lateniteproductions.com/event/george-clinton-parliament-funkadelic .

Live Music Wednesdays at Jake’s on the Lake

Jakes on the Lake in Tahoe City is offering free live music from 8-9 p.m. for the entire month of August, with a surprise live guest coming to perform on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Jakes is a family owned and operated restaurant. Listen to local artists and enjoy tasty food.

For more information, visit jakestahoe.com/events .

Northstar’s Local Brewery Series

Northstar will be offering highlights of local breweries around the Truckee and Lake Tahoe area from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Signature Village, featuring a wide range of beers and live music at The Village Stage and a chance to reconnect with family and friends.

Tickets to the event are $14, and includes entry to the event and three 12-ounce pours.

For more information, visit northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx?sd=06%2F15%2F2022&ed=10%2F22%2F2022 .

Marlette 50K and 10 Miler through Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park

This Saturday, Aug. 13, the Marlene 50K will be happening beginning at Spooner Lake at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, with 31 miles of epic trail and views to be had.

The Marlette 10 Miler begins at Spooner and will head up the North Canyon Trail.

Both runs have tickets available, with seniors and students paying $110 for the 50K and $80 for the 10 Miler, and all other admission at $120 for the 50K and $90 for the 10 Miler.

Registration is required in advanced, and the 50K will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 10 Miler will begin at 7:35 a.m.

For more information, visit ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=90034 .

Donner Lake Open Water Swim

Join the only open swim competition across Donner Lake starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

The swim will be hosted by the Sierra Nevada Masters, and the registration fee is $85.

The event will begin at the Donner Memorial State Park and swimmer should be trained and prepared for cold water temperatures, high altitude, and a lengthy swim.

For more information, visit donnerlakeswim.org/?fbclid=IwAR14jiGDJayMcMlkblLEgvceKimJAGpfp_YDZnoaNVYr8lihODCotP8NYFE .

Free Live Music at Moody’s Bistro Bar and Beats

Enjoy free music at Moody’s Bistro Bar and Beats starting at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the entire winter season.

Each week, different musicians will be featured, and invites locals, long time visitors, and first time tourists can come to and call home.

For more information visit moodysbistro.com .

Truckee Mural Camp hosted by Arts for the Schools

The Arts for the Schools’ The Mural Project is hosting their first ever youth mural camp on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and will span through Aug. 24. The first session on the 17th will be for high school students only, and the rest of the sessions are open to middle schoolers as well.

Cost for the camp is $50 which includes cost of supplies, and participants will get the chance to work with professional artists who will guide them through the process of designing a mural, learning the technique to plan one, and complete an entire mural. Everyone should bring a sack lunch.

Scholarships are available, and high schoolers can earn community service hours for participation.

The mural will be a part of the fabric of the new community for decades to come.

For more information, visit artsfortheschools.org/events.html .

Music in the Park at Truckee Regional ‘Salty’ Gebhardt Amphitheater

Free music in the park will continue at Truckee River Regional Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The event will be sponsored by Michelle Erskine Entertainment and features blues music and time to spend with friends and family.

Donations for this event are welcome, but not required. There is no smoking and no dogs allowed at this event.

To learn more, visit tdrpd.org/219/Music-in-the-Park .