Entertainment: Cinderella at THS, Live music at Alibi, T.G.I. FRI-YAY free community concert on tap

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Truckee High School

Join the magic at Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella hosted by Truckee High School Drama Club with multiple shows scheduled over the next two weeks at the Truckee High School Theater.

At 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, the first show will premiere, with adult seats starting at $20 per person and students at $15 per person.

Shows will continue through the weekend, along with the following weekend starting Friday, May 12. There will be two shows on both Saturdays; one at 2 p.m. and a second at 7 p.m.

This magical adaptation of Cinderella will put a spell on audiences of all ages, with lovely tunes, new characters, and surprising twist.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit tickets.thsdrama.org/events/thsdrama/823429/r/cinderellatruckee#.

Honey Vixen will be performing for Cinco de Mayo at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House.

Provided/ Alibi Ale Works

Honey Vixen & Album Release Party at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be hosting Honey Vixen for Cinco De Mayo from 8-10 p.m. Friday, May 5.

This free show will feature the duo Kandy Xander and Nicole Gaich, who specialize in rock, dirty blues, country sass, and punk soul folk.

In addition, there will be taco specials happening throughout the day, so make sure to stop by and grab a taco before Honey Vixen comes on to rock the stage.

The fun will continue at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, with a release gathering for Dave Beck’s latest album Mountain Music.

Come hangout and enjoy a beer while beck plays music from his album along with some other brand new songs he’s been working on.

To learn more about both events visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

T.G.I. FRI-YAY Free Community Concert Series

Tahoe Music and Truckee-Donner Recreation & Parks are teaming up to bring a free concert with Bias + Dunn at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, to the Community Arts Center.

This free-family friendly event in downtown Truckee will feature the two piece acoustic duo from the Reno-Truckee area and is the perfect gathering place this spring before summer music series kicks off.

If weather permits, the concert may be taken outside to the new amphitheater.

Guests are welcome to bring their own light snacks and beverages.

To learn more visit http://www.tahoemusic.net/new-events?view=calendar&month=05-2023 .

Sierra Community House

After taking a few years off, Sierra Community House will be holding their annual Family Dance with the theme “An Evening in Hollywood” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the North Tahoe Event Center.

All families are invited to come celebrate their special bonds together while encouraging young children and the role models to get dressed up, enjoy quality time together, and dance the night away.

The night will include walking the red carpet and having photos taken by paparazzi, learning a fun dance routine from a local dance troupe, and various crafts and activity tables.

General admission for one family member is $20, with an adult and child duo priced at $40. A family of four can purchase tickets for $75 total.

To learn more visit sierra-community-house.networkforgood.com/events/53771-annual-tahoe-family-dance-2023 .

Spring Clothing Swap & Sip

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be hosting a Swap & Sip spring clothing swap from 4-7 p.m Wednesday, May 10.

Drop off your used clothing between 12-8 p.m., May 1-9, in order for Alibi staff to have enough time to organize everything.

Bring anything clean and gently worn of women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, and shoes. You’ll receive a $1 off beer card to be redeemed the day of the swap.

For a $5 donation, you can shop the clothes at the swap. Anything left will go to the North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .