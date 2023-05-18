Entertainment: Cushing Crossing pond skim, Wet Woody Wednesdays, Open Stage Mondays this week

The Cushing Crossing at Palisades Tahoe

The 31st annual Cushing Crossing is coming to Palisades Tahoe from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and is one of their best events of the spring season.

Join in on the pond skimming contest that see big spills and bigger laughs with celebrity judges and two of the of the best emcees around.

Registration for this event is $20 cash only, and will open at 7 a.m. at Wildflour the day of event.

Participants must be there in person to register. Costumes are highly encouraged.

There will be an awards ceremony immediately following the event, with fun prizes available for grabs, and the overall winner will receive a 2023/23 Ikno Base Pass, a GoPro Hero 11, and $500 in cash.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/cushing-crossing .

Wet Woody Wednesdays

May kicks off wet woody season at Gar Woods with Wet Woody Wednesdays happening throughout the summer season.

Enjoy this hump day tradition at Gar Woods with discounted wet woodies all day, all night, all Sumer.

Come enjoy the lake front deck, enjoy a meal, and sip happily all day long.

Open Stage Mondays at Truckee Public House

Come join host Steven La Bella for Open Stage Mondays at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22.

The night is a fun showcase of local talent, including music solos, full band performances, comedy and skits, and more.

The stage will be set up with drums, bass amp, guitar amp, and keyboard. Microphones are available, but if you have your own, feel free to use it.

If you have talent, bring it to the stage! It’s free to participate.

Open stage Mondays happen every Monday, so make sure to stop by!

For more information visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .