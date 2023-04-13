Entertainment: Earth Day Festival; Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus; Spring Tracks Concert at Palisades Tahoe

The Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Festival will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

Provided/ Palisades Tahoe

Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Festival at Palisades Tahoe

Head to The Village at Palisades Tahoe from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m Saturday, April 15 for the Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Festival.

This free event is one of the largest Earth Day celebrations in the region, and gives children and adults the opportunity to lean more about recycling, composting, alternative energy, and sustainability through hands-on activities perfect for the entire family.

There will be educational booths on display in The Village throughout the day, with festivities beginning with the Eagle Chorus performance from 4th and 5th graders from Glenshire Elementary at First Street Stage.

The day will continue with a live performance from Red Dirt Ruckus at the Events Plaza Stage until 1:30 p.m., and will be followed by the Asha World Dancers.

The Trashion Show will begin at 2:15 p.m., and the day will finish with Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingside beginning at 3:30 p.m.

There will be an on-site battery recycling drops off, where guests can bring their old lithium-ion batteries and phones, laptops, tablets, power tools, and any other device with a lithium-ion battery to have it recycled.

In addition, the students from the Truckee Unified School District along with help from Mountain Forge, Forest Charter, Palisades Tahoe, and Citizens Climate Lobby have created a brand new climate Stripes Exhibit, which will be on display throughout the event.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/tahoe-truckee-earth-day-festival .

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus at the North Tahoe Event Center

The Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus and Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra present “Songs for Sinners and Saints” at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

This concert will explore the innate, human notions of vice, virtue, and redemption, and includes both serious and tongue-in-cheek tales of shame, guilt, deception, lust, jealousy, and gluttony balanced with stories of fidelity, forgiveness, hope, reverence, and sainthood.

Tickets to this event are $20 for adults, and $5 for children 18 and under.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.truckeechorus.org/tickets .

Spring Tracks Concert at KT Base Bar

Palisades Tahoe’s KT Base Bar will be hosting a fee Spring Tracks concert from 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 featuring Chadwick Stokes of Dispatch.

This free show will open with Broken Compass at 12:30 p.m, before Chadwick Stokes takes the stage at 4 p.m.

This free show is presented by Ikon and Bose.

Stokes is an accomplished musician and songwriter who grew up in a small farm outside of Boston, and has worked endlessly to bring awareness to global crisis though nonprofit work.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .

Not Closing Day Weekend at Northstar

Celebrate Nothstar Resort not closing Sunday, April 16 at the Not Closing Day celebration all day Sunday.

Come hangout and celebrate with free music on the mountain and in The Village, along with a special on mountain Post, and the chance to ride with Rockstar pros.

To learn more visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx?sd=03%2F31%2F2023&ed=04%2F30%2F2023 .

Big Life Connections Event at Tahoe Oil & Spice

Join BIG LIFE Connections at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Tahoe Oil & Spice for an evening of fun with tastings and lessons that you’ll take with you a lifetime.

For just $10, guests can participate in tastings and learn all of the different ways to use olive oil and vinegar, including in cocktails, desserts, marinades, and more.

To book your spot visit truckee.com/create-a-big-life/big-life-connections .