Entertainment: Seeding Food System presentation; Okt oberfest; Community Clean Up Day

Buti Glow Yoga Night

Yoga teacher Sue Morganti is hosting another special Blacklight Buti Glow Yoga Night. Buti Yoga is an empowering hybrid movement class that blends Vinyasa yoga with a mashup of cardio, plyometrics, dance and body shaking. Wear white or neon and we’ll provide the temporary tattoos, body paint, and blacklight tape if you don’t want paint. We’ll decorate our bodies for a great visual effect then black out the studio and turn on the neon and music for 60 minutes of Buti Yoga!

Buti Yoga will be on Friday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness at 6921 N Lake Blvd, Unit 211, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148. Sign up at Tahoeflow.com.

Seeding Food System Transformation through Agroecology Presented By Mountain Lotus Yoga

How can our food system transform in the modern era to protect the environment and biodiversity, promote health & wellness and provide quality jobs? The concept is called #AGROECOLOGY and we are thrilled to host a Q&A on the subject. Featured guests include renowned author and activist Anna Lappé and Indigenous seed steward Rowen White, Washoe Warrior Elder Frank Grayshield, and WZGT Board Member Dr. Lisa Grayshield. There will also be live music, sacred song sharing from Washoe Spiritual Leaders, and delicious appetizers from the T ahoe Food Hub and Mountain Lotus Provisions.

Seeding Food System Transformation through Agroecology will be on Friday, September 29th from 5pm – 7pm at Mountain Lotus Yoga at 10124 E St, Truckee, CA, 96161. This is a fundraising event for the Tahoe Food Hub and WGZT. Tickets are $10 and include one drink ticket and appetizers. Please consider also making a donation. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com

Fortress at Alibi

Fortress has been crushing the Lake Tahoe area with quality heavy metal originals and covers for over thirty years. Their original music has been featured in many ski, snowboard and rock climbing movies. Founded by retired pro snowboarder Dave Hatchett and his longtime friend Brian Harrison, their passion for metal runs deep. With Jeff Martin from Racer X currently fronting the band and guest appearances from the likes of Scott Travis from Judas Priest or Whit Crane from Ugly Kid Joe, you can’t go wrong at a Fortress show.

Fortress will play on Saturday, September 30 starting at 9 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works at 10069 Bridge St, Truckee, CA 96161. Tickets are $10–go to Brownpapertickets.com to buy them.

Community Clean Up Day

Help pick up trash in Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, and Crystal Bay.

Community Clean Up Day will be on Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. starting 265 Bear Street.

Oktoberfest

At Oktoberfest, The Village at Palisades Tahoe transforms into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe, complete with authentic German beer and Bavarian music and dance, plus the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. Enjoy live entertainment by Joe Smiell’s 20 Piece Bavarian Band, the Almenrausch Schuhplattler Dance Troupe and Alpentanzer Schuhplattler Dance Troupe, accompanied by the Alpentanz Kapelle Band throughout the day. Authentic Brats, Pretzels, Swiss Slices and traditional European dessert/pastries to include apple strudel & nussgipfel, plus Root Beer Floats for the kids will be available for purchase.

Oktoberfest will be on Saturday, September 30 from 12-6 p.m. at The Village at Palisades Tahoe at 1960 Olympic Vly Rd, Olympic Valley. Navigate to Palisadestahoe.com to order tickets. $20 tickets through presale and $30 at the door. Tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under!

Bike’Toberfest

A classic fall festival with an adventure sport twist! Celebrate the change of seasons and your love for mountain biking at Northstar’s Bike’Toberfest. There will be a huge giveaway, beer garden, and best lederhosen costume award.

Bike’Toberfest will be on Saturday, September 30 ALL DAY at the Northstar Mid Mountain Lodge at The Lodge at Big Springs, 5002 Northstar Dr, Truckee, CA 96161. Go ahead and just show up – it’s FREE!

Teton Gravity Research presents Legend Has It

Get hyped for winter with Teton Gravity Research’s new feature length ski and snowboard film, “Legend Has It,” premiering on the big-screen and featuring the all-time winter at Palisades Tahoe! Come early for athlete poster signings and prize giveaways from partners like Sierra Nevada, Nissan, Atomic, YETI, Volkl, Mammut, Tincup and many more. Plus, enter to win the tour grand prizes – with TGR’s biggest giveaway ever, as someone will be driving away in a Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition.

Teton Gravity Research will present “Legend Has It” on Saturday, September 30 starting at 6 p.m. at KT Base Bar at 1960 Squaw Valley Rd, Olympic Valley, CA 96146. It’s FREE, but donations are encouraged.

Bluegrass Jam at Alibi

End your weekend at Alibi relaxing with beer and bluegrass tunes. This casual gathering is open to anyone who’d like to play some good music with good folks, or just sit back, relax, & enjoy the ambiance.

The Bluegrass Jam is on Sunday, October 1st from 6-8 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works at 10069 Bridge St, Truckee.

Brisket + Brews

Experience the joy of Sukkot with friends, family, and your community in a joyful and festive atmosphere at the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation’s Brisket and Brews Sukkot Fall Festival. Enjoy delicious food, beer, a farmer’s market, live music, and kids’ activities. Temple members will serve traditional Jewish-style beef brisket and Challah bread along with tasty side dishes. Each admission includes a plate of food and a commemorative pint glass + one beer pour for the adults and a reusable water pouch for the kids. Learn about the Jewish Fall holiday of Sukkot which celebrates and gives thanks for the bounty of the earth and meet the members of the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation.

Brisket + Brews will be on Sunday, October 1 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation at 7000 Latone Avenue, Tahoe Vista. Tickets are on sale now! Advance tickets are $25 adult and $10 for kids \ $35 and $10 at the door. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Music in the Downtown Park – Celebration of Women in Music (including performances by Monique Vieras and The Steel Sparrows)

Boogie down to the outdoor stage in Historic Downtown Truckee this fall for a FREE concert series in the mountain air! Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District and the Tahoe Truckee School of Music present Music in the Downtown Park, a community gathering with great music.

Music in the Downtown Park will be on Wednesday, October 4 starting at 6 p.m. at the Community Arts Center Downtown Park at 10046 Church St in Truckee.

Golf for Skate

Here we go again! Time for another fun day playing golf and raising money for a bigger, better skatepark here in Truckee! Scramble-style tournament.

The entry includes: Greens fee and cart fees, breakfast burritos, two raffle tickets, range balls, adult beverages, tournament prizes, Registration will start at 8 am so come early and hit some balls on the range, play some games and enjoy a bloody mary. Shotgun starts at 10 am. After the tournament we will raffle off prizes and award the top 3 teams, closest to the pin, and longest drive.

Golf for Skate will be on Wednesday, October 4 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Gray’s Crossing Golf Course at 11410 Henness Rd, Truckee. Admission is $200/golfer. Register at Rockermemorialskatepark.org.

Country Line Dancing with Country Casey

Join us for dancing lessons!

Dance lessons will be on Wednesday, October 4 from 7-10 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works at 10069 Bridge St, Truckee. $5 admission (make sure to bring cash)!

Ribbon Cutting & Open House Party for the Church Street House

Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony, sips, and bites to celebrate Stonebridge’s renovation of a historic home on Church Street. This is a unique opportunity to tour this luxury, furnished 6 bedroom/4 bath home that will be available for corporate housing, traveling professionals, or seasonal leases.

The ribbon cutting and open house party will be on Thursday, October 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Church St. in downtown Truckee.

Jamestown Revival

Jamestown Revival is an internationally recognized Americana/Roots Rock band from Austin, TX, who affectionately describe their music as “Southern & Garfunkel.”Jamestown Revival’s newest album, Young Man, is the band’s first album without electric guitars and their first to be recorded in a studio. With themes like coming of age and settling into an identity, Young Man was produced by Robert Ellis and Josh Block (Leon Bridges, Caamp). The band has performed at iconic music festivals, such as Farm Aid, Coachella, Stagecoach,Lollapalooza, Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Austin City Limits, have been featured in publications ranging from Rolling Stone to the Wall Street Journal, and performed and toured with the likes of the Zac Brown Band, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham and Willie Nelson.

Jamestown Revival will be on Thursday, October 5 starting at 8 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club at 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay. General admission is $25. Get tickets at Tixr.com.