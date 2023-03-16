Entertainment: Free live music, Get the Girls Out!, St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser this weekend

Free live music at Moody’s Bistro Bar + Beats

Enjoy free, live music Fridays ad Saturdays at Moody’s Bistro Bar + Beats starting at 8 p.m. all winter long.

Moody’s is a warm, inviting space filled with locals, visitors, and first-time tourists, and is open to all. Enjoy a cocktail, farm-to-table eats, and great music all at the same time.

To learn more visit http://www.moodysbistro.com .

SheJump’s Get the Girls Out! at Palisades Tahoe

Get the Girls Out will be hosting an all day party to celebrate National Women’s Day and cultivate communities for women to have fun with friends.

This free event will be happening Saturday, March 18, and will include group skiing, mountain and base area activities, a raffle and aprés party, and more.

Early registration gets guests a raffle ticket, and more will be available for purchase at the event.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/shejumps-get-the-girls-out .

9th annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser for Truckee Host Lions Club

Keep the St. Patrick’s Day party going with the Truckee Host Lions Club beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Truckee Community Arts Center.

For $40 a person, guests will receive dinner and dessert, a chance at four $250 door prizes, and access to the silent action and live music performances.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Truckee Welcome Center at the Train Depot, Truckee Tire, Glow Salon, or by calling 530-563-6776.

To learn more visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/truckee .

Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Cedar House Pub

The Granlibakken’s Cedar House Pub will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 17 with an authentic and delicious Irish feast you won’t want to miss.

The cost for the meal is $27 per person, and Granlibakken lodging guests will receive a 20% discount on the meal.

The menu includes starters of a house salad with dressing and hot bread boules and butter. The main course will includes corned beef with fresh carrots, cabbage, and red potatoes with a vegan option available. For dessert, a decadent chocolate Guiness cake with salted Carmel buttercream, and a full bar fully available.

To make a reservation visit granlibakken.com/dining/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3N322ujZ_QIV9S-tBh27vgxMEAAYAiAAEgJwY_D_BwE .

Bloom Ladies Swap Party in Tahoe City

Join Bloom in Tahoe City from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 for a ladies swap party.

Bring a beverage and snack to share along with your gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories to swap.

Enjoy fun with other ladies while you sip, snack, and swap.

This event will be held at the Fairway Community Center located at 330 Fairway Dr. in Tahoe City.