Entertainment: Friday Night DJ, Twilight snowshoe hike; Angry Lizard Noise on tap

Friday Night DJ at Northstar California

Get out the skates and enjoy an evening at Northstar California for Friday DJ Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

This free event sees a DJ come out to The Village on Friday nights to get the party started, with alternating performances every week. The ice skating rink will be opening during the performances, so bring your skates or rent a pair and have a grand night in The Village.

To learn more, visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx? .

Twilight Snowshoe Tour at Northstar

Take an evening to enjoy the peaceful beauty of the Sierra Nevada during Northstar’s guided, evening snowshoe tour from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The tour will begin a the Cross Country, Telemark & Snowshoe Center at 5 p.m., and will take the group through the forest before concluding at The Village at Northstar.

The tour is $82 for adults, and $54 for children 10-12. The tour includes an opportunity to relax around a fire pit and enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate. Dogs on leashes are welcome to enjoy the fun.

To learn more and book a spot, visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx? .

Angry Lizard Noise at Alibi Ale Works

Angry Lizard Noise will be performing at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

This free show will feature the born and raised local band from Truckee, who plays original music with a few surprise covers ranging from rock and funk to folk and country. The group is made up of Elijah Roller, Sam Deden, and Jordon Brown.

To learn more, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Trivia Nights at Bear Belly Brewing Co

Bear Belly Brewing Co is bringing back Thursday Trivia Night all winter long for free. The next Trivia Night will be Thursday, Jan. 12.

Show up at 6:30 p.m. to get your team signed up, grab a table, and grab some beers. The game will begin at 7 p.m. sharp.

To learn more visit tahoebackyard.com .