Entertainment this week: Grow Your Own festival, 20th Truckee Day festival, Wine on the Water, live music

Grow Your Own Festival: High Elevation Gardening

Learn how to garden at a higher elevation at the Grow You Own: Higher Elevation Gardening festival, a free community event at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Slow Food Gardens located behind the baseball field at the Truckee River Regional Park.

This special event will feature a high elevation seedling sale and garnering demos with a special emphasis on planting, harvesting, fertilizing, pest-management, and watershed-friendly practices.

This free event will end at 2 p.m., and is open to all who wish to grow.

To learn more visit http://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/events .

20th Annual Truckee Day Street Clean-Up and BBQ

Truckee is celebrating 20 years of coming together and making the streets shine bright at the 20th annual Truckee Day festival at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

It is free to come and participate, but those who do should register at http://www.keeptruckeegreen.org/volunteer/truckee-day-volunteer .

From 8-10 a.m., there will be neighborhood check-in stations to receive clean up supplies, with a number of stations set up in the Truckee area.

The clean-up will be happening from 9 a.m. to noon, with a town-wide block party at Truckee Regional Park beginning right after.

The party will include lunch, live music, and good times for all. Lunch will be free, and each volunteer will receive a commemorative Truckee Day cup and be entered into a free raffle to win prizes from local Truckee shops.

Plus, make your own Truckee Day t-shit with the whole family. Truckee Roundhouse will be hosting a screen printing t-shirt station at the park, so make sure to bring a blank t-shit to print on.

To learn more and register visit http://www.keeptruckeegreen.org/volunteer/truckee-day-volunteer .

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride

The 30th annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, which brings over 3,000 bicyclists from throughout the country, will bring riders around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe all day Saturday, June 4.

After 30 years with event director Curtis Fong, Bike the West has announced that ownership and event production has officially been transferred to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The ride will begin at 6 a.m. with start waves every five minutes until 7:30 a.m.

Riders will ride the Higway clockwise around the lake through both Nevada and California, and includes a challenging climb to a scenic rest stop overlooking Emerald Bay, a climb to Spooner Junction, and rolling ascents and descents around eh lake.

Participants must be at least 14 years old, properly conditions, and experienced on riding roadways.

To learn more and register visit cure.lls.org/event/2023-america’s-most-beautiful-bike-ride/e457711 .

Tail Wagger 5k and 1 Miler

The Tail Wagger 5k and 1 Miler will be happening at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at the North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista.

This inaugural, dog-friendly 5k and 1 miler invites both humans and their four-legged friends to do a clockwise loop of dirt and paved trails. No dog, no problem. This course open for solo human runners too.

Registration will be open the day of the event if not sold out already, with multiple different registration options ranging from $50-$65.

The 2023 Tail Wagger will benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

To register visit tailwagger5k.com .

Live music, fundraiser at Alibi in Truckee

Bob Long III will be at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4, with tickets on sale now for just $10 per person.

Bob Long II is a man with a mission with his guitar and a steady sound of steel string blues and heavy rock and roll.

Enjoy a beer and some great music with friends and family at this 21-plus show.

The fun will continue with the Hike for Hope fundraiser from 4-10 p.m. at the Truckee Public House to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention in the Truckee/Tahoe area.

The event will serve to support those in need, raise awareness, and educate the community. There will be raffle prizes available.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Wine on the Water for Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Don’t miss this kick-off to summer party completely with wine, spirits, beer, and food tasting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

For $125, guests can enjoy live music and an auction, along with great spirits and food to kick off the summer season.

There will be over 30 wineries in attendance during alongside delicious food from local favorites.

In addition, for $225, gain early entry and a gift bag with a VIP tasting at 1 p.m. before the general tasting begins.

All proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

To sign up visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-on-the-water-2023-and-a-splash-more-tickets-616184934727 .