Entertainment: Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings, chamber awards, railroad tour on tap

The Boco and Loyalton Railroad Trestle Tour will allow guests to drive along the 27 mile railroad that connected the two areas with unique scenery along the way.

Provided/Truckee Donner Railroad Society

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings at Palisades

The Village at Palisades Tahoe is hosting the ultimate battle between wings and strings beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Six restaurants and bands will battle it out for the Wing vs. Wing Champion Trophy and the bands will battle for a $500 prize with bragging rights. Guests will have the opportunity to cast their votes and help choose the winners.

Entry to the event is $5 with tasting and voting tokens varying in price anywhere from $20-$80 with the option to add on additional voting tokens and wing tastings.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Tahoe Institution for Natural Sciences, a nonprofit devoted to advancing the natural history, conservation, and ecosystem of the Tahoe region through science, education, and outreach.

The bands on the lineup to perform include Vice Grip, Time High & The Mighty, Truckee Tribe, Dust in My Coffee, Electric Cactus, and The Rusty Wings.

For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .

Truckee Chamber annual Awards Event

The 69th annual Truckee Chamber Awards event returns to the Truckee Airport Executive Hangar from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Tickets to the “Together Again” event are $40. This year, a special celebration of Chamber President/CEO Lynn Saunders will be held to toast her transition into retirement after 20 years of service, along with the celebration of others that have contributed in the community.

For more information, visit truckeeawards.com .

Boca & Loyalton Railroad Trestle Tour

Join the Truckee Donner Railroad Society for a donation-based driving tour on the route of the Boca and Loyalton Railroad, which ran between 1901 and 1916.

The event, which is free but accepts donations, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The paved and dirt roads span over 27 miles, and the tour will begin at the Boca townsite just below the Boca Reservoir dam and end at the town of Loyalton.

Trestle Tours are guided, self-driven tours, and at stops there will be discussions of the historical importance of the incredible views and interesting memories of history left behind.

For more information, visit truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com/tour/tour.html .

Live music at Resort at Squaw Creek thru September

Head over to the Six Peak Grille and enjoy a bite to eat with local live music.

The Resort at Squaw Creek has live music scheduled for the month of September at the resort’s Six Peaks Grille. The live showcase will play throughout the month with local singers like Ben Fuller to musicians like Ryan Kinelski.

Music begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and will continue on Fridays or Saturdays thereafter.

To learn more visit destinationhotels.com/squawcreek .