Entertainment in Tahoe: 13th Annual Fall Festival; Made in Tahoe Festival; Insight Chamber Players

Groundation

Groundation is an American roots reggae band with jazz and dub influences, from Sonoma County in Northern California.

Groundation will be playing on Friday, Oct. 11 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/groundation-112083

Melvin Seals & JGB

Under Melvin Seals leadership ‘Melvin Seals and JGB’ pays tribute to the Jerry Garcia Band.

Melvin Seals & JGB will be playing on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/melvin-seals-and-jgb-110776

13th Annual Fall Festival

Now in its 13th year, Fall Festival is Truckee’s premier family-friendly autumn celebration and one of Tahoe Donner’s largest community events. Fall Festival is a favorite for all ages, featuring a full day of harvest-themed events and activities. As each year gets bigger and better, you can expect familiar favorites like a pumpkin patch, bounce house, face painting, live animal show, and special activities like a doggie dip adventure for your four-legged friends in Northwoods Pool.

The 13th Annual Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Outdoors at Northwoods Clubhouse and Pizza on the Hill. Get tickets at https://shop.tahoedonner.com/s/special-events/p/fall-fest

Insight Chamber Players

The Insight Chamber Players, founded by Ericsson Hatfield and Leah Froyd, is an educational collective that enhances chamber music performances through deep listening experiences. They combine expert musicianship with insightful background information, fostering appreciation and understanding of the music. Their concerts explore the works of Bach and Shostakovich, highlighting similarities in counterpoint and expressive range despite the three centuries that separate them. Both composers reflect their cultural, historical, and personal contexts, creating music rich in depth and complexity. Themes of identity, resilience, and the human condition connect the spiritual depth, folk influences, and cultural pressures present in their music, offering a profound concert experience.

Insight Chamber Players will be playing on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Olympic Valley Chapel. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/insight-chamber-players-tickets-848102275737?aff=oddtdtcreator

Made in Tahoe Festival

Made in Tahoe is a vibrant celebration of all things local, showcasing the best that the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas have to offer. Hosted at The Village at Palisades Tahoe, this event features a diverse range of offerings that are either made or inspired by the community, including local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers. Immerse yourself in the unique and talented creations of our community, and discover the essence of Tahoe.

Made in Tahoe Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days at Palisades Tahoe. Admission is FREE!