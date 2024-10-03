Entertainment in Tahoe: 21st Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk, & Shop; Heart of Gold Gravel Race; Tahoe Forest 75th Annual Fall Festival and Fun Run

Heart of Gold Gravel Race

The gravel race with a heart of gold, bringing awareness to teen mental wellness. This year’s race will be 4-7 hours long with a new (and longer) route. There will be two routes that anyone is able to do. These routes include beautiful views, more elevation, and better challenges.

The Heart of Gold race will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Register at https://www.heartofgoldgravel.com/

21st Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk, & Shop

Attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at 25+ venues as well as delicious bite-sized snacks at a variety of downtown restaurants and merchants, plus a map to all participating venues.

The 21st Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk, & Shop will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/21st-annual-downtown-truckee-wine-walk-shop-tickets-835088661667?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tahoe Forest 75th Annual Fall Festival and Fun Run

The 2024 Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation Fall Festival and Fun Run will be a community event to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Health System in a family-friendly environment. Come engage with other community members and their families. Enjoy lunch from multiple food trucks, as well as adult beverages and family-friendly, fall-themed drinks and sweet treats.

The 75th Annual Festival and Fun Run will be on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Truckee River Regional Park. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Truckee/TahoeForestHealthSystem75thAnniversaryFallFestivalandFunRun

Shane McConkey Foundation Don’t Drop the Top Community Sorting Event

Join the Shane McConkey Foundation and its Don’t Drop the Top Program for the annual community sort! Last year, 78 adults, students, and community group volunteers joined together. The result? Over 1,700 pounds of plastic caps and lids were saved from the landfill. The caps were recycled into 17 benches that were sold and dispersed throughout the region. In addition to benches, this year, the caps will also be recycled into raised garden beds.

The sorting event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Truckee Elementary School on Oct. 5 and 6. There are two shifts available each day. Food and beverages will be provided. This is a great way for local high school students to complete hours toward required community service for graduation. RSVP and sign up for your shift today at shanemcconkey.org/programs/dont-drop-the-top .