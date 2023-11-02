Entertainment in Tahoe: 33rd Annual Tahoe Chocolate and Wine Festival; Taste of Tuscany; 40th Annual Truckee Ski Swap

Warren Miller ‘All Time’ Film Premiere

Get ready to go deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made with Warren Miller’s ALL TIME. Celebrate the birth of ski towns like Sun Valley and Aspen, icons and innovators like the original hotdoggers, and the most outlandish locations ever skied. Then, catch up with Maine’s finest athlete of today, Donny Pelletier, and meet the next generation at Woodward Park City. Through it all, Jonny Moseley and special guests will share their own stories to bring us to this moment.

Warren Miller’s Film Premiere will be on Friday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe located at 1960 Olympic Valley Road. Get tickets at Warrenmiller.com .

33rd Annual Tahoe Chocolate and Wine Festival

Celebrate Sierra Community House’s achievements together with an evening of decadent chocolate creations, wine tasting, heavy appetizers, music, exciting auctions, and an engaging program. This year’s theme is Glitter and Gold, promising a glamorous and festive evening.

The Annual Tahoe Chocolate and Wine Festival will be on Friday, Nov. 3 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency located at 111 Country Club Drive. Tickets are available at One.bidpal.ne t. For all questions, contact Allison at aedwards@sierracommunityhouse.org .

A Taste of Tuscany in Tahoe

Join the Tahoe City Rotary for an evening of delicious Italian style dinners, wine, and fun times. All proceeds go to Tahoe City Rotary’s community outreach projects.

Taste of Tuscany in Tahoe will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fairway Community Center located at 330 Fairway Dr., Tahoe City. Tickets start at $75. Get tickets at Tahoecityrotary.org .

Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness Mommy and Me Acro & Aerial Yoga

Mommy (or daddy, or any caretaker) + Me Play Shops. Come learn Acro and Aerial Yoga techniques to practice safely with your little one. Play, stretch, strengthen, and fly. Allow your babe to fly in the silks and feel free, supported, and secure! 2 workshops: for ages newborn to 1 year old, and 1 to 5. Playing is so important to instructor Lauren Robinson, who has been playing and practicing in aerials arts, yoga, and in the flow-based arts for over 10 years. Let her help you and your little one have fun and bond through play!

Mommy and Me Acro and Aerial Yoga will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. for newborns – 1 year-olds and 10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. for ages 1-5 years at Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness located at 6921 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe Vista. Sign up at Tahoeflow.com.

40th Annual Truckee Ski Swap

The biggest ski swap of the year in Truckee! Shop a huge selection of new and used winter equipment and get the entire family geared up for winter fun. Get there early for a good spot in line and the best selection. Local reps from ski shops and resorts will be on hand to answer your questions.

The Annual Truckee SKi Swap will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m at the COmmunity Recreation Center located at 10981 Truckee Way. Free admission. Only debit and credit cards can be used to purchase ski supplies.

The Dior String Quartet

The award-winning Dior String Quartet takes their name from the French word “D’or” which means gold. Gold is a rare, elegant, and malleable element, precious to those who own it and often gifted to loved ones. Most importantly, gold holds the memory of the earth and absorbs the stories of the people who give it shape and form. Joined together from Israel, Korea-Canada, Saint Lucia, and the USA, the international Dior String Quartet is the Quartet-in-Residence at the Glenn Gould School, Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. The repertoire and projects they pursue intersect with their multicultural backgrounds and global values. They come to Tahoe on their way to a residency at Stanford University. Tahoe Music Alive brings superb small music ensembles to friendly North Tahoe spaces – for friends like you.

The Dior String Quartet is performing on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at 4400 Latone Avenue, Tahoe Vista, CA. Tickets start at $25. Go to Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Fixit Clinic

Don’t toss your broken goods! Repair them! Join Keep Truckee Green and Truckee Roundhouse for an evening of fixing– bring your broken electronics, furniture, clothing, textiles, and more. Fixit Coaches will be on hand to assist you through the repair process. All tools provided by Truckee Roundhouse. All ages welcome and snacks will be provided!

PLUS: Patagonia’s repair team will be attending to mend your outdoor gear from any brand! Are you skilled in electrical, wood-working, textiles, or just an all-around handy-person? Interested in volunteering as a Fixit Coach? Contact mconti@townoftruckee.com .

The Fixit Clinic will be on Monday, Nov. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace. Admission is free!

Truckee Library Grand Re-Opening

Join the Truckee Library for their grand re-opening. The library has been undergoing a refresh since the end of July and now features new flooring, paint, and furniture. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and Truckee Town Council Members. In addition to partaking in light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Truckee Library, the public is invited to see their new space as well as the restored stained glass that previously was hung in the west-facing window. The stained glass is now hung in a light box above the library’s mantle.

The Truckee Library Grand Re-Opening will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Truckee Library.