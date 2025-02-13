Entertainment in Tahoe: ABBA at Crystal Bay, Lake Tahoe Reggae Winter Festival and more!

Cupid’s coming to Truckee/Tahoe: read our Valentine’s Day Round-up here!

Gimme Gimme Disco at Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY – “Gimme Gimme Disco”, an ABBA tribute band, will at Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Casino. “Calling all Dancing Queens! Here we go again! If you can’t get enough ABBA then do we have a dance party for you. We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80’s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, & Cher (DISCO ATTIRE ENCOURAGED). So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life!” Ticket purchase required, with tickets priced at $25 in advance and $30 day of show. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Eggy at Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY – Eggy will play Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Song by timeless song, Eggy reaches out a hand, inviting you along as a great story unfolds. Eggy’s music traces the full spectrum of emotions, evoked by a life well-lived alongside friends well-loved.” Ticket purchase required, with tickets priced at $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Lake Tahoe Reggae Winter Festival

STATELINE, NV – The Lake Tahoe Reggae Winter Festival will be held Feb. 15 and 16 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center at Stateline. Come out for Lake Tahoe’s Reggae Winter Festival with headliners Rebelution and Dirty Heads. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Every Piece Is a Classic: Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra at Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV – At 7 p.m. on Feb. 18, Every Piece Is a Classic (Incline Village) will be perfmormed by the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Incline Village. Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of James Rawie performs Vivaldi’s Gloria, a choral masterpiece, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Incline Village. The orchestra continues with the overture to Mozart’s opera, The Impresario. The concert concludes with Maureen Yuen, the new UNR Faculty Violin Professor, joining in the melodic Violin Concerto in E minor by Mendelssohn. $0-50. For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.