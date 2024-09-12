Entertainment in Tahoe: Adventure Van Expo; Mexican Heritage Festival; Classical Music in the Wind

The Magic Beans

Magic Beans quickly gained national recognition with their infectious passion for music. Blending funk, R&B, rock, soul, and country, they create a unique sound all their own. Their latest release, Unzipped, is an instrumental tribute to lo-fi, hip hop, and 90s neo-soul. Previous albums like Slice of Life highlight their songwriting depth and catchy lyrics. Having toured extensively with their analog dance music and neo-jam, the band has built a broad fanbase.

The Magic Beans will be performing on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/magic-beans-110544

Adventure Van Expo

The show will feature built-out Mercedes Sprinters (mostly) 4×4 rigs, accessories, and more. Come out and meet the builders, network with van lifers, check out all kinds of cool workmanship and maybe learn something new. Vendors will be set up with accessories to buy for your van or rig, and there will be presentations from experts on gear and tools (like how to use solar!).

The Adventure Van Expo will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe. Get tickets at https://adventure-van-expo.ticketleap.com/adventure-van-expo-palisades-tahoe/dates/Sep-14-2024_at_1000AM

Mexican Heritage Festival

In our fourth year, Fox Cultural Hall (formerly Arts For The Schools) is expanding the festival, with the kick-off activities that you won’t want to miss! The event will start with a parade into the festival grounds and live music! Grab a bite for lunch, dinner, or a drink. There will be live performances, arts n crafts, food, drink and treats, and tons of traditional games including, Loteria, Futbol and many more from your childhood.

The Mexican Heritage Festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Truckee River Regional Park.

Dizgo

Dizgo, a standout name in the jamband scene, blends jamtronica with funk, deep-groove soul, and psychedelic rock to create an exhilarating dance party. Their performances offer a unique experience, combining intricate compositions with extended improvisation, soulful vocals, analog synths, and dynamic guitar riffs. Dizgo’s sound is both danceable and introspective, redefining the live music experience with their genre-defying approach.

Dizgo will be performing on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/dizgo-114475

Classical Music in the Wild

Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series that transforms America’s most breathtaking landscapes into concert venues. Guests experience music through wireless headphones while exploring these stunning settings, fostering a unique connection with the music, nature, and each other. A portion of ticket sales benefits the Sierra State Parks Foundation. The park, historically the summer home of the Washoe people, gave the lake its name, “Tahoe,” a mispronunciation of their word “Da ow” for “lake.”Classical Music in the Wild will be on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-a-landscape-sugar-pine-point-state-park-tickets-841058417367?aff=ebdsoporgprofile