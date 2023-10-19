Entertainment in Tahoe: African Dance Guinea Style with Nuria; Tahoe City Harvest Fest; Tea Gear Market

African Dance Guinea Style with Nuria

Community event with live drumming! All are welcome!

The African Dance class will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Veterans Hall located at 10214 High Street, Truckee. Drumming will be from 5-6 p.m. and the dancing portion will be from 6:15-7:45 p.m. Drum class-$20 / Dance class-$40 / Combo-$50. Buy your tickets at Innerrhythms.org.

Tahoe City Harvest Fest

Get ready to experience a fall event like no other! The Harvest Fest promises an array of family-friendly activities that will bring the magic of autumn to life. Join TCPUD at the Tahoe City Community Center for the return of our special fall event offering carnival style games, rock wall, bounce houses, hay rides and more!

The Tahoe City Harvest Fest will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m at the Tahoe City Community Center located at 401 West Lake Blvd. The event is free, but all-inclusive wristbands will be sold for $20 each. (Includes unlimited access to hay rides, activities, and games); Food Truck items sold separately.

Big Truck Day

Bring your child(ren) of any age by the new Town Corporation Yard for a hands-on, up close day with heavy equipment. Explore the Town’s Corp Yard, see Big Trucks on display courtesy of local contractors & agencies CHP helicopter landing and take off, Meet Smokey Bear, and TDPUD will have a photobooth set up with a fun themed backdrop and costumes.

Big Truck Day will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Town Corporation Yard located at 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee. Free.

A Tribute to Duran Duran

Tradition and Evolution! D3 pays first-class homage to their beloved namesake, thrilling the legion of die-hard fans (“Duranies”).

A Tribute to Duran Duran performance will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club Crown Room located at 14 NV-28 Crystal Bay. Tickets start at $15. 21+. Go to Tixr.com for tickets.

TEA Gear Market

Shop for a wide variety of outdoor gear available at “garage sale” prices–kids skis at less than $100, $25 helmets, $50 tents and more! Everything from camping gear, bicycles, and other sporting goods, to hiking gear and outerwear, like jackets, snow pants, gloves, and boots. Enjoy a day of family fun with live music and a visit from the Now We Taco’N Taqueria food truck.

Donations accepted during school hours (8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.) at collections bins on the TEA Campus from Oct.9-19, 2023. To arrange a special gear drop off time, contact Courtenay Wallpe: Cwallpe@tahoeexpeditionacademy.org .

The Tea Gear Market will be on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 9765 Schaffer Mill Rd, Truckee.

African Dance Guinea Style with Nuria

Community event with live drumming! All are welcome!

The African Dance class will be on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fairway Community center located at 330 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City. Drumming will be from 10-11 a.m. and the dancing portion will be from 11:15-12:45 p.m. Drum class-$20 / Dance class-$40 / Combo-$50. Buy your tickets at Innerrhythms.org .

Truckee Historic Walking Tour

Historic Downtown Truckee comes alive during this colorful tour which includes stories of railroad barons, lumber mills, ice harvesting, movie stars, and other characters past. Pass by unique shops and restaurants while learning about Truckee’s famous and infamous past. The tour includes architecture, history, stories, fables, and facts.

The Truckee Historic Walking Tour will be on Monday, Oct. 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. at 10065 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee.