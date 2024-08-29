Entertainment in Tahoe: Alpen Wine Fest; Wild West Fest; Labor Day Cleanup

Music on the Beach: Lights in the Sky

The North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA) is hosting “Music on the Beach, Lights in the Sky” to celebrate the end of summer in North Lake Tahoe. The event will feature a live performance by Bicicletas Por La Paz and an aerial light show with 300 drones operated by Sky Elements Drone Shows.

Music on the Beach will be on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Kings Beach State Recreation Area. The event is free with a free Park and Ride service provided from Northstar. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, but outside alcohol and pets are not allowed. For more information, visit northtahoebusiness.org

Wild West Fest

Grab your cowboy hat and boots and join the fun at this high-country hoe-down. Enjoy a taste of the old frontier with a ranch-style barbecue, live music, equestrian performances, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and other Western-inspired activities.

The Wild West Fest will be on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Alder Creek Adventure Center.

Alpen Wine Fest

Brought to you by The Village at Palisades Tahoe and Uncorked, the 34th Annual Alpen Wine Fest includes an all-inclusive wine tasting from over forty (40) exceptional wineries, live music, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Can Do MS, a non-profit foundation that delivers health and wellness education programs to help families living with MS thrive.

The Alpen Wine Fest will be on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-alpen-wine-fest-tickets-919719223957?aff=ebemoffollowpublishemail&ref=eemail&utm_campaign=following_published_event&utm_content=follow_notification&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite

Keep Tahoe Blue Labor Day Cleanup

Join the League and local volunteers to help clean up Lake Tahoe’s shores and protect the environment. The cleanup will be on Monday, Sep. 2 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sign up at https://volunteer.keeptahoeblue.org/need/detail/?need_id=916984 Please bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, any cleanup gloves you have, a hat, sunglasses, comfortable clothing, and snacks. Cleanup materials, gloves, hand sanitizer, refreshments, and giveaways will be provided. For more information, email events@keeptahoeblue.org .