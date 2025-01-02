Entertainment in Tahoe: Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series, STEAM Exploration Saturday and more

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series: Kimmy Fasani

OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA – Join Kimmy Fasani, a professional snowboarder and survivor of stage three breast cancer, at 7:00 p.m. January 2 as she shares her profound connection to the outdoors and the ways it has shaped her resilience. The event is the first of the 2025 Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series events and will be held at Olympic Village Events Center, 1901 Chamonix Pl, Olympic Valley, CA.

“A Truckee, CA native who resides in Mammoth Lakes with her husband Chris Benchetler, Kimmy will discuss how through her personal life’s peaks and valleys—losing both parents to cancer, enduring childhood abuse, facing her own health battle, while balancing motherhood and her career— she has found the mountains to be both a sanctuary and a teacher,” reads the invitation.

RSVP required, pricing by donation. Find more information at https://alpenglowsports.com/blogs/winter-speaker-series-events/kimmy-fasanis-winter-speaker-series .

STEAM Exploration Saturdays

TRUCKEE, CA – From 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, January 4, KidZone Museum (11711 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA) will hold a STEAM exploration day.

“STEAM is Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics,” say organizers. The event will include “bubbles, oil, salt, crystals and watercolor,” as well as opportunities to “make things move with animation, toys and circuits.” KidZone invites kids to “discover how creative you can be! Have a blast experiencing how math can help your artistic designs!”

Tickets start at $35. More information at https://kidzonemuseum.org/ .

Speaker Series: Resilience in Action with Daron Rahlves & Adam Kimble

TRUCKEE, CA – Join pro-skier Daron Rahlves and pro-ultrarunner Adam Kimble from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3 at Mountain Lotus Yoga Truckee (10124 E Street Truckee CA) for “an inspiring evening on Resilience in Action.”

“These elite athletes will share their personal journeys, highlighting the mental and emotional strength it takes to overcome challenges, persevere through setbacks, and excel in the high-pressure world of professional sports,” say organizers. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. For more information at https://www.mountainlotusyoga.com/events-old/daronrahlvesadamkimble .

Senior Dance Night

KINGS BEACH, CA – Join for a night of dancing on Thursday, January 2 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fox Cultural Hall (8707 North Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA). Organizers invite you to “join for a traditional old time dance! Learn the traditional dances like the waltz, fox trot, and other classics.” Dance lessons are at 6 p.m. and the dance itself will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person and cookies, drinks, and treats for sale. Find more information at https://foxchall.org/index.php/product/senior-dance/ .